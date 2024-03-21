Meagan Good’s Sister Supports Her Relationship With Jonathan Majors Post-Divorce

La'Myia Good doesn't have an issue with her sister Meagan Good being in a relationship with Jonathan Majors.

While attending the premiere of the new BET series Diarra from Detroit, La'Myia spoke with People, who asked about her thoughts on Good and Majors dating.

"We're all about love, love, love, positivity, positivity, positivity," La'Myia told the outlet. "So her being enveloped in that — seeing her so happy and seeing her so, just enjoying and really just being present in herself. I love it."

She continued with her perspective on Good's 2022 divorce from her ex-husband, motivational speaker and producer DeVon Franklin.

"I mean, you know, she's been on a long, a long journey. I think everybody knows that divorce is difficult," La'Myia said.

"Moving forward is difficult. But not only that, transitioning with career and all her jobs that's going on," she continued. "You know what I mean? So, absolutely. She's got a lot going on."

Good and Majors have dated since May 2023, two months after the Creed III actor was arrested for assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Despite Majors' conviction, for which he'll be sentenced on April 8, the actor and Good have kept a strong united front. Majors even controversially referring to Good as his "Coretta Scott King."

The couple last attended the 2024 NAACP Image Awards where both gushed about their relationship to various red carpet outlets.

"Love is beautiful. Support. Accountablity. All those things," Majors told Entertainment Tonight about their relationship. Someone to talk to and chat with and get better with and for. God is good."