GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Joe Jonas Says Disappointing Solo Album Sales Led Him to Seek Therapy

The Jonas Brothers member recalled having panic attacks due to "high expectations of success."

Joe Jonas performs with Teddy Swims at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California.
Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Joe Jonas has spoken on the pressures around his debut solo album, Fastlife, and how it greatly impacted his mental health.

The musician reflected on his 2011 album on the Tuesday (Aug. 4) episode of podcast Hey Jonas!, co-hosted by his brothers and Jonas Brothers bandmates Kevin and Nick.

Fastlife, which would be Joe’s last album for nearly 15 years, moved just 18,000 copies in its first week and debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, dropping to No. 122 in its second week. The artist’s sophomore album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, released last May.

“The reason I started doing therapy is because of the first taste of like not achieving success,” Joe said around the 24-minute mark of the podcast. “I
released a solo album when I was about 21, 22, and it didn't do as well as I thought it would do, because everything the Jonas Brothers touched back then it would be like gold.”

Jonas added that he “had a lot of high expectations of success” to feel as though he mattered. When this achievement wasn’t met, the pressure manifested into physical and mental angst.

“I like started having panic attacks and physical pain, and I would go to the doctor quite a bit and do like full body checkups and blood work,” he explained.

Joe added that the endocrinologist told him that he was “physically fine” but recommended that he go to therapy, which the musician eventually accepted.

“I finally spoke to somebody. After crying through the first question for an hour, realized how great it was,” he said. “I can definitely be better at consistency, but it definitely was so helpful during that season and it has been throughout my life and other major life things that I’ve gone through.”

Like Fastlife, Joe’s second album saw moderate chart success, debuting at No. 24 on the Billboard 200, where it moved 17,000 pure copies, while he also debuted at No. 3 on the Top Album Sales chart. The Jonas Brothers’ seventh album, Greetings From Your Hometown, dropped last August.

Related Stories

The Jonas Brothers' Vegas Strip Restaurant is Closing Next Month
Pop Culture

Beloved Jonas Brothers Vegas Spot Nellie’s Set to Close Next Month

From fried chicken to Vegas dreams, the Jonas Brothers’ Southern comfort restaurant is ending its MGM Grand run next month.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
(L-R) Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Joe Jonas.
Music

Demi Lovato Puts Selena Gomez and Joe Jonas Reunions Down to Disney Fan Love

The singer thinks the love of nostalgia by fans has made it easier for her and other Disney alumni to reconnect and even collaborate.

Trey Alston104 days ago
Musician Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs during a stop of the group's Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Joe Jonas Is Leaning Into Pokémon Nostalgia With Limited-Edition Drop

The collection features fan-favorite Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, and Gengar across apparel and accessories.

Holly Riordan113 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicFenix Flexin Does U-Turn, Says He Did Use AI to Make Viral Hit "Rubberz"
4
SneakersNike Teases New Kobe Model
5
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
6
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App