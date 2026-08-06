Joe Jonas Says Disappointing Solo Album Sales Led Him to Seek Therapy

Joe Jonas has spoken on the pressures around his debut solo album, Fastlife, and how it greatly impacted his mental health.

The musician reflected on his 2011 album on the Tuesday (Aug. 4) episode of podcast Hey Jonas!, co-hosted by his brothers and Jonas Brothers bandmates Kevin and Nick.

Fastlife, which would be Joe’s last album for nearly 15 years, moved just 18,000 copies in its first week and debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, dropping to No. 122 in its second week. The artist’s sophomore album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, released last May.

“The reason I started doing therapy is because of the first taste of like not achieving success,” Joe said around the 24-minute mark of the podcast. “I

released a solo album when I was about 21, 22, and it didn't do as well as I thought it would do, because everything the Jonas Brothers touched back then it would be like gold.”

Jonas added that he “had a lot of high expectations of success” to feel as though he mattered. When this achievement wasn’t met, the pressure manifested into physical and mental angst.