Jonathan Majors Sentenced After Misdemeanor Assault Conviction, Avoids Jail Time

Jonathan Majors was sentenced on Monday following last December’s split verdict conviction of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Per a report from the New York Times, the Creed III and Magazine Dreams actor will now be required to complete a 52-week domestic violence program. At Monday’s sentencing, those in the court room also heard a statement from Grace Jabbari, the woman who accused Majors of abuse.

Complex has reached out to Majors' reps for comment.

This story is being updated.