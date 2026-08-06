The Internet Is Losing It Over Hudson Williams' $1.99 Canadian Tire Tote

A reusable shopping bag from Canadian Tire has officially become the internet's latest must-have accessory. The unlikely fashion moment began when Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams was photographed walking through the streets of Toronto carrying the retailer's signature red-and-black plaid tote—complete with black handles, the iconic Canadian Tire logo splashed across the front and, perhaps most importantly, what appeared to be a pack of paper towels tucked inside. Williams was joined by his Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie, but it was the humble reusable bag that quickly stole the spotlight online. Within hours, Heated Rivalry fans across TikTok, Instagram and X were hunting down the exact tote, transforming the plaid tote into an unexpected piece of fandom merchandise. The best part? It costs just $1.99 CAD. The viral moment has already had a measurable impact. According to Canadian Tire, demand for the plaid tote has increased 30-fold since Williams was spotted with it on Saturday, with the bag instantly selling out at almost every locations across the country.

"We're seeing incredible demand," Eva Salem, Canadian Tire's chief marketing officer, said in a statement, adding that sold-out stores are expected to be restocked soon. "No matter the occasion, Canadian Tire is ubiquitous with life in Canada," Salem said. "We are pleased that we could be there for Connor and Hudson, and we're honoured to be the exclusive destination for Canada's it bag for cottage season." Of course, the "cottage season" reference wasn't accidental. Fans quickly noted it as a nod to "The Cottage," the emotional season-one finale of Heated Rivalry, giving the retailer bonus points for speaking directly to the show's devoted fanbase. Canadian Tire has also embraced the unexpected viral fame. The retailer has been playfully responding to fan posts across social media, with one comment reading, "This bag is our entire personality now." The reaction to the reusable plaid tote isn't surprising considering how passionate the Heated Rivalry fandom has become. Earlier this year, Canadian clothing brand Province of Canada released an officially licensed recreation of the fleece jacket worn by Williams' character in the series. Despite carrying a price tag of $356 CAD, the made-in-Canada zip-up reportedly sold out in just 10 minutes, proving fans are more than willing to turn screen-worn pieces into real-life collectibles.