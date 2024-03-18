Meagan Good Is the ‘Happiest’ She’s ‘Been in a Long Time’ With Jonathan Majors: ‘I Have Joy in My Heart’

Meagan Good hasn't left Jonathan Majors' side following his conviction on harassment and domestic assault charges.

While the couple attended the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday evening, Good had a quick chat with People, acknowledging her relationship with the Creed III actor.

“I'm in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing [and] I’m getting excited about what's next,” Good told the outlet. “Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

“It is like a crazy time in general," continued the actress, whose Prime Video show, Harlem, will continue with a third season later this year. “I just have peace in my heart and I have joy in my heart, and I love myself and the skin that I’m in and the season that I’m in and the growth that’s happening.”

Despite Good expressing her enthusiasm with her relationship with Majors, some on social media picked up on awkwardness between the two while they kissed on the Image Awards red carpet. Majors and Good began dating last May, two months after the actor was arrested on allegations that he strangled, assaulted, and harrassed his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Last December, Majors was found guilty on a single count of assault and one count of harassment, and his sentencing will take place on Apr. 8.