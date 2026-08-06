Late June and the first few weeks of July were filled with NBA chaos, as we saw stunning trades and shocking signings. The dust has mostly settled, but there are a few big-name free agents still on the market. One of those marquee names is DeMar DeRozan, who was waived by the Sacramento Kings on July 6.

DeRozan is still an effective scorer at 36-years-old (he will turn 37 on Friday). He scored 18.4 points per game last season on the Kings, and he averaged 22.2 points per game the year prior.

The Compton, California native has been quite durable late in his career as he has played in at least 74 games in each of the past five seasons.

While DeRozan has had a terrific career, he has never reached the NBA Finals. At this stage of his career, he may be willing to take the veteran minimum in order to play for a championship contender.

Below we will look at the latest rumors involving the six-time NBA All-Star.