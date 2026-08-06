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NBA Rumors: Raptors, Spurs, Nuggets Looking at DeMar DeRozan?

The Kings waived the six-time NBA All-Star in July. Where will the veteran wing land?

DeMar DeRozan NBA rumors Raptors Spurs Nuggets
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Late June and the first few weeks of July were filled with NBA chaos, as we saw stunning trades and shocking signings. The dust has mostly settled, but there are a few big-name free agents still on the market. One of those marquee names is DeMar DeRozan, who was waived by the Sacramento Kings on July 6.

DeRozan is still an effective scorer at 36-years-old (he will turn 37 on Friday). He scored 18.4 points per game last season on the Kings, and he averaged 22.2 points per game the year prior.

The Compton, California native has been quite durable late in his career as he has played in at least 74 games in each of the past five seasons.

While DeRozan has had a terrific career, he has never reached the NBA Finals. At this stage of his career, he may be willing to take the veteran minimum in order to play for a championship contender.

Below we will look at the latest rumors involving the six-time NBA All-Star.

DeMar DeRozan to Raptors free agency rumors
DeRozan got Raptors fans buzzing earlier this week when he tweeted, “In closing, I remain the same. I come as I leave …”

Of course, DeRozan’s NBA career began in Toronto as the Raptors selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

DeRozan to the Raptors could gain some steam if Kawhi Leonard winds up being suspended - or even worse, if the trade with the Clippers ultimately does not go through. Toronto would need some good vibes if that is the case, and bringing back one of their most popular players of all-time would do so.

DeMar DeRozan to Spurs free agency rumors
One thing that was quite clear in this year’s NBA Finals is that the Spurs lacked veteran leadership. DeRozan spent three seasons with the Spurs and left the team on good terms.

That said, finding cap room to sign DeRozan would be difficult for San Antonio general manager Brian Wright.

This off-season, the Spurs signed veteran Tobias Harris to a 2-year, $31 million deal, re-signed forward Harrison Barnes, and re-signed backup guard Jordan McLaughlin.

DeMar DeRozan to Denver Nuggets free agency rumors

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported in late July that the Nuggets were interested in signing DeRozan.

This is now unlikely to happen given that Denver just agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with Lonnie Walker IV and the Nuggets are the only team in the NBA currently operating in the second apron.

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