Jonathan Majors Lands First Role Since Being Convicted of Assault

Jonathan Majors' redemption tour has seemingly begun, as the actor has been cast in a new film.

Majors, who was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in April, is set to star in the supernatural revenge thriller Merciless, Deadline reports. Directed by Martin Villeneuve, the film will be Majors' first since his conviction, and since he starred in season two of Loki, which was filmed before Majors' altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, last March.

Majors was also removed from multiple projects in the aftermath, including Otis Redding biopic Otis and Zelma, and the adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel The Man in My Basement. He was also stripped of his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Merciless will reportedly center on a CIA investigator, played by Majors, who goes through great lengths to avenge his romantic partner after she's "overtaken by a malevolent force," per Deadline. Filming will begin in Saskatchewan in late fall.

"'Merciless' intertwines themes of possession, revenge, and personal justice within a haunting narrative. It explores the psychological descent of ‘John’, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity," Villeneuve told Deadline.

On Friday, the actor will receive the Perseverance Award at the Tiffany Haddish-hosted Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, with the honor being "given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire."