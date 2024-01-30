Corey Hawkins Replaces Jonathan Majors in 'The Man in My Basement'

Corey Hawkins has been chosen as Jonathan Majors' replacement in the upcoming Andscape drama The Man in My Basement.

As reported by Deadline on Monday night, Hawkins will star opposite Willem Dafoe in the Nadia Latif-directed film, which is an adaptation of the 2004 Walter Mosley novel. The storyline centers a Black Sag Harbor resident, Charles Blakey, who's on the verge of losing his ancestral home before a white man offers to rent his basement for the summer. Accepting the proposal, Blakey "confronts his family’s ghosts and locks the men in a terrifying puzzle, at the heart of it race, the source of their traumas and the root of all evil."

Originally signing onto the film was Majors before he was dropped from the project last April, in light of his arrest on domestic assault and harassment charges the month before. Shortly after the arrest, Majors was removed from additional projects including Otis & Zelma, and a U.S. Army campaign, along with his management and PR companies.

After being found guilty on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, on which he faces up to one year in jail, Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios and the upcoming Dennis Rodman biopic. Allegedly up for consideration as Majors' replacement for Kang the Conqueror are Colman Domingo and John David Washington.

The Texas native has seemingly rolled with the punches, last being interviewed on ABC News, and crediting his resilient "faith" when approached by TMZ recently.