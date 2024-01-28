John David Washington Allegedly Being Considered for Kang the Conqueror

Majors already played the role in the Disney+ series Loki and in the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character was slated to appear as the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that The Kang Dynasty is now being referred to as Avengers 5.

Richtman had also stated earlier this month that Colman Domingo was being eyed to take over the pivotal Kang role. In 2022, the Emmy-winning Euphoria star showed interest in being part of Marvel or DC's cinematic universes, ideally as a villain.

"When it comes to Marvel and DC, I'm like, 'I think I'm ready now.' I'm worked out, fit, I think I want to play a villain," the 54-year-old told AwardsWatch. "I just want to be the villain. I don't want to be the good guy. I actually want to do some really nasty, dirty work."

Majors has been dropped from other film projects, like music biopic Otis and Zelma and The Man in My Basement, along with his former management and PR companies. Originally scheduled for last month, Majors' bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams has been pulled from Disney's release schedule.