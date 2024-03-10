Jonathan Majors may have a new movie role on the horizon after he was seen working out in a gym.

According to TMZ, Majors has been out in Los Angeles the last week and working out intensely for an upcoming role. There's no word on what the role could be, but the outlet confirmed the actor is required to be in "incredible shape."

In a couple of clips that surfaced online, the 34-year-old was deep into his workout routine with his shirt off. Sources stated he is working with his regular trainers and looking to be "shredded" for the role, which he isn't quite far from, as he's shown in several films such as Creed III.

TMZ sources also stated that Majors will be flying back and forth between working out in LA and seeing his girlfriend, actress Megan Good, in New York. A date for the movie shoot hasn't been announced yet.

Majors is awaiting his sentencing, which is scheduled for April 8, after he was found guilty of one count of reckless assault in the third degree and a charge of harassment as a violation. As a result of the guilty verdict, Majors was dropped from several projects, including an upcoming Dennis Rodman biopic and his role as Kang the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel is reportedly preparing to remove Kang's storyline altogether, despite Avengers 5 originally being titled The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film, scheduled to release in 2026, "now either minimize the character or excise him entirely." The film will also be getting a new title.

Insiders stated that the title change was underway way before Majors' arrest due to the "underperformance" of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which grossed $476 million globally.