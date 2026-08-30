Jaidyn Alexis Claims She Slept With Blueface's Friend While He Was In Jail

Jaidyn Alexis claims she hooked up with a friend of her former boyfriend Blueface in retaliation for the “Thotiana” artist sleeping with her then-friend.

Alexis, who shares two children with the rapper and reality television personality, spoke about her past affair on the Saturday (August 29) episode of The TMZ Podcast. Around the 14-minute mark of the episode below, Alexis said that although she and Blueface had “separated” before he went to jail in 2024, she still hosted events that he requested her to handle.

Blueface apparently wanted a new “main bitch” because he and Alexis were no longer together, likely meaning his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, whose name he got tattooed on his face. The former couple shares a 2-year-old son, Chrisean Jr.

“After that it was kind of a domino effect of stuff. Then I found out he fucked one of my best friends,” the “Stewie” rapper added. “And then I was kind of like, ‘Oh, okay. I'll go fuck yours then.’”