Pop Culture

Jaidyn Alexis Claims She Slept With Blueface's Friend While He Was In Jail

The "Stewie" rapper claims she slept with Blueface's friend in retaliation for him doing the same.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Creators Inc CEO Andrew Bachman, Blue Face and Jaidyn Alexis attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.

Jaidyn Alexis claims she hooked up with a friend of her former boyfriend Blueface in retaliation for the “Thotiana” artist sleeping with her then-friend.

Alexis, who shares two children with the rapper and reality television personality, spoke about her past affair on the Saturday (August 29) episode of The TMZ Podcast. Around the 14-minute mark of the episode below, Alexis said that although she and Blueface had “separated” before he went to jail in 2024, she still hosted events that he requested her to handle.

Blueface apparently wanted a new “main bitch” because he and Alexis were no longer together, likely meaning his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, whose name he got tattooed on his face. The former couple shares a 2-year-old son, Chrisean Jr.

“After that it was kind of a domino effect of stuff. Then I found out he fucked one of my best friends,” the “Stewie” rapper added. “And then I was kind of like, ‘Oh, okay. I'll go fuck yours then.’”

Alexis added that while she’s no longer friends with the woman Blueface cheated with, she’s waiting on her to “pop up.” “I miss her dearly,” she joked.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Alexis said Blueface has not seen his son, Javon, 9, or daughter Journi, 4, since late June or early July. She also pushed back hard on Blueface's reported suggestion that their kids were replaceable, and questioned the paternity of his new son, Jonathan Jr.

Alexis said she wants "the swab results back" before there is any meeting between her children and Blueface's newborn with Nevaeh Akira. Akira, in turn, clapped back at the paternity comments publicly, according to The Shade Room, and claimed that Blueface is her son’s father.

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