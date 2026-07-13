Druski Makes Cameo On ;Love Island USA' Season 8 Finale

Druski made a surprise virtual appearance on the season finale of Love Island USA Season 8, greeting remaining contestants before the winning couple was declared.
The comedian and internet personality was a part of a celebrity montage that included Ciara, Kesha, Lizzo, Sombr and more who congratulated the show’s final cast members. By the episode’s end, Trinity Tatum, 22, and Bryce Dettloff, 30, were crowned the season’s winners.
“Congrats on surviving the villa and making it to the finale,” Druski said in the clip below. “Ladies, I’m still single. I’m just saying.”
“If I show up to the reunion,” he continued, “I’m looking to join the show, too.”
Druski has his own connection to the reality dating television. Last year, the content creator launched web series Coulda Been Love, which completed its second season in late March, with contestant Pitbully, real name Charisma Scott, winning the show.
The montage concluded with R&B vocalist Kehlani extending words of encouragement to contestants.
“To my ladies, some of you have really decided to show so much vulnerability on this show. It’s incredibly inspiring. I’m happy for the love that you found,” said the “Folded” singer, per People. “To my guys, a lot of you have really grown through this and become what seems to be really stand-up men. So I’m proud of you. I’m excited for you, and good luck on the rest of your journey in love.”
Druski publicly dated rapper and influencer Rubi Rose in 2024, although Rose would claim the relationship was for PR before backtracking.