Druski Makes Cameo On ;Love Island USA' Season 8 Finale

Druski made a surprise virtual appearance on the season finale of Love Island USA Season 8, greeting remaining contestants before the winning couple was declared.

The comedian and internet personality was a part of a celebrity montage that included Ciara, Kesha, Lizzo, Sombr and more who congratulated the show’s final cast members. By the episode’s end, Trinity Tatum, 22, and Bryce Dettloff, 30, were crowned the season’s winners.

“Congrats on surviving the villa and making it to the finale,” Druski said in the clip below. “Ladies, I’m still single. I’m just saying.”

“If I show up to the reunion,” he continued, “I’m looking to join the show, too.”