Ciara

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Druski attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Druski Makes Cameo On ;Love Island USA' Season 8 Finale

The comedian and internet personality sent a virtual greeting to the remaining cast members of 'Love Island USA' before winners were announced.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Dave Portnoy Can't Understand Why Ciara is With Russell Wilson: 'He's a Zero'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Can't Understand Why Ciara Is With Russell Wilson: 'He's a Zero'

Portnoy tears into Russell Wilson after seeing the couple's viral wedding-guest photos, even as Ciara celebrates 10 years of marriage with a heartfelt tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary
Pop Culture

Ciara Shares Rare Wedding Footage for 10th Anniversary With Russell Wilson

Inside Ciara’s emotional tribute, rare wedding footage and the faith-first love story that carried her and Russell Wilson through a decade together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Russell Wilson Tells Keke Palmer About 'The Prayer' He Said to Snag Ciara
Sports

Russell Wilson Reveals What He Prayed For Before Meeting Ciara Three Days Later

From divorce and a 10-year single plan to meeting Ciara in three days, Russell Wilson reveals how faith, a list and timing changed everything.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
Ciara Breaks Silence on Russell Wilson Retirement
Sports

Ciara Delivers Emotional Message as Russell Wilson Officially Retires From NFL

Inside Ciara’s emotional message to Russell Wilson as he hangs up his cleats and steps into a new role with CBS Sports.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
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Russell Wilson in Final Talks to Join CBS Sports as an Analyst
Sports

Russell Wilson Nears CBS Sports Deal After Jets QB Offer

With a Jets offer on the table, the Super Bowl champ weighs one last shot at QB vs. a prime TV seat next to James Brown and Bill Cowher.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Russell Wilson and Ciara Celebrate Daughter Sienna's 9th Birthday
Pop Culture

Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Daughter Sienna Is Taking After Her Dad on the Field

The Wilsons share heartfelt birthday tributes, as Sienna’s growing love for football takes center stage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
Russell Wilson Goes 'Bananas' at Yankee Stadium
Sports

Russell Wilson Joins Savannah Bananas in Wild Yankee Stadium Cameo

The Super Bowl QB trades playbooks for Banana Ball chaos, taking an at-bat, joining trick plays, and hinting at what’s next in his uncertain NFL future.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Ciara Was Twerking on Social Media—And Russell Wilson Noticed
Pop Culture

Ciara’s Latest TikTok Sparks ‘Baby Cinco’ Talk After Russell Wilson’s Reaction

Inside the playful TikTok moment that has fans talking ‘Baby Cinco’ after Russell Wilson’s reaction.

Bernadette Giacomazzo99 days ago
Ciara's Son Future Zahir Calls Russell Wilson 'My Dad'
Pop Culture

Inside the Sweet Moment Ciara’s Son Future Called Russell Wilson ‘My Dad’

From meeting baby Future in 2015 to a Texas college visit, here’s how Russell Wilson built a close bond with Ciara’s son.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
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Russell Wilson and Ciara Attend Charity Fashion Gala Amid New Amazon Announcement
Style

Russell Wilson and Ciara Turn NYC Gala Into Family Moment With Their Kids

From Amazon uniforms to fashion scholarships, the duo used a star-studded NYC night to highlight their latest ventures and bring their kids along.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Coco Jones Credits Ciara with Being 'Her Best Mentor'
Pop Culture

Coco Jones Calls Ciara ‘My Girl’ and Credits Her for Life Advice

Coco Jones explains how Ciara has offered advice and support as she balances a growing music career and life in the spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo125 days ago
(L-R) Ciara, Latto and Monica.
Music

ATL’s Lo Kee Restaurant Honors Ciara, Latto, Monica and More With Women’s History Month Menu

The limited-edition prix fixe menu is available throughout March.

tara mahadevan133 days ago
A football player wearing a helmet and eye black looks up. He is in a white and red uniform, with teammates in the background.
Sports

Russell Wilson Clarifies Being Named In Epstein Files: ‘Not TODAY Satan’

A private jet broker corresponded with Epstein to purchase a plane for Wilson.

Jade Gomez166 days ago
Russell Wilson Follows Ciara's Footsteps to Become Citizen of Benin During Sacred Vodun Days
Sports

Russell Wilson Starts Benin Citizenship Process Following Wife Ciara’s Lead

Russell Wilson revealed he is beginning the process to apply for Beninese citizenship while attending Vodun Days in Benin with Ciara.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
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Russell Wilson & Ciara Donate $500K to Atlanta Hunger Relief Efforts
Pop Culture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $500K to Atlanta Hunger Relief Efforts

The couple announced the donation through their Why Not You Foundation to support food access initiatives in underserved Atlanta neighborhoods.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
Ciara poses in front of a colorful background, wearing a black outfit with long, wavy blonde hair.
Music

Ciara Says Men With 'A Lot' of Female Friends Are a Red Flag: 'That's a Little Concerning'

The singer explained where she draws the line when it comes to dating a man with many female friends.

Alex Ocho200 days ago
Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $3M to Mt. Sinai Children's Hospital in NYC
Sports

Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $3 Million to NYC Children’s Hospital

The couple pledged the seven-figure gift through their Why Not You Foundation to support therapeutic and creative spaces for pediatric patients.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago

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