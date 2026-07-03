Channing Crowder Ripped for Questioning Why Ciara Would ‘Leave Future’ for ‘Square’ Russell Wilson
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Sports
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder is facing backlash after he said he doesn’t understand why Ciara would “leave Future” for Russell Wilson.Joe Price
Pop Culture
See What Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Kourtney Kardashian, and More Wore for Halloween 2021 Costumes
From re-imaginations of popular album covers, to dressing up as their favorite characters in film, here's what celebrities wore for Halloween 2021.Brenton Blanchet
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talks his goals for the upcoming NFL season, potential of DK Metcalf, new Fanatics deal, and more.Mike DeStefano
Celebrities went all out this year, with Saweetie and Flo Milli's reimaginations of early 2000s icons, Lil Nas X's Barbz allegiance, and more.tara mahadevan