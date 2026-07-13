‘Love Island USA’ Announces Season 8 Winners, Trinity and Bryce

After a tumultuous season full of betrayal, questionable sexual euphemisms, and splits, the winners of the hit American adaptation of Love Island have been announced.

Trinity Tatum, 22, and Bryce Dettloff, 30, were crowned the winners of the show’s 8th season. In second place was Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, third was Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, and fourth was Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou.

Tatum and Dettloff were the underdogs of the season, unexpectedly being coupled up and staying connected throughout the duration of the show. As the days passed, what appeared to be a friendship turned romantic.

In what should be a stressful, temptation-filled Casa Amor, where the couples are split up and offered new partners, both Dettloff and Tatum opted to remain faithful to one another, a rare occurrence on the show.

The show was filled with other surprising twists, including runner-up Aniya experiencing heartbreak and choosing to forgo her connection with Carl, whom she met in Casa Amor, to stay in her couple with KC. Although KC chose to stick with his Casa coupling, Tierra, leaving Aniya single, Love Island held a poll to bring a guy and girl back from Casa Amor, allowing Carl and Aniya the chance to properly explore their last-minute connection.

Dettloff and Tatum follow last year’s winners Amaya and Bryan.