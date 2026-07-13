GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

‘Love Island USA’ Announces Season 8 Winners, Trinity and Bryce

The couple remained together for the entirety of the show, never breaking their connection.

Two people are singing on stage with microphones. The woman is wearing a white outfit, and the man is in a denim jacket and cap.
Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

After a tumultuous season full of betrayal, questionable sexual euphemisms, and splits, the winners of the hit American adaptation of Love Island have been announced.
Trinity Tatum, 22, and Bryce Dettloff, 30, were crowned the winners of the show’s 8th season. In second place was Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, third was Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, and fourth was Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou.

Tatum and Dettloff were the underdogs of the season, unexpectedly being coupled up and staying connected throughout the duration of the show. As the days passed, what appeared to be a friendship turned romantic.

In what should be a stressful, temptation-filled Casa Amor, where the couples are split up and offered new partners, both Dettloff and Tatum opted to remain faithful to one another, a rare occurrence on the show.

The show was filled with other surprising twists, including runner-up Aniya experiencing heartbreak and choosing to forgo her connection with Carl, whom she met in Casa Amor, to stay in her couple with KC. Although KC chose to stick with his Casa coupling, Tierra, leaving Aniya single, Love Island held a poll to bring a guy and girl back from Casa Amor, allowing Carl and Aniya the chance to properly explore their last-minute connection.

Dettloff and Tatum follow last year’s winners Amaya and Bryan.

Related Stories

'Love Island USA' Stars Kenzie and Corbin Defend Their Public Freak-Offs
Pop Culture

Inside 'Love Island USA's' Viral 'French Fries' Hookup

Inside the steamy 'French fries' moment that shocked the villa and left Kenzie Annis explaining why she and Corbin Mims may have gotten carried away.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
'Love Island USA' Producer James Barker Dies While Filming in Fiji
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Producer James Barker Dies at 40 in Fiji

How the beloved reality TV producer went from Pawn Stars to Love Island USA, and why his death on location has shaken the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
'Love Island USA' Star Aniyah Harvey Has a Surprising NBA Connection
Sports

‘Love Island USA’ Star Aniya Harvey’s Dad Played in the NBA

From Naismith winner to former NBA forward, Donnell Harvey built a global basketball career before his daughter Aniya stepped into the Love Island USA spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App