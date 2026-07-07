Lizzo

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Lizzo In Concert At Irving Plaza
Music

Lizzo Opens Up About 'Soul-Crushing' First-Week Sales for Her 'B*tch' Album

Lizzo's latest failed to chart on the Billboard 200 albums chart, a dramatic decrease from her 2022 album 'Special,' which peaked at No. 2.

Joe Price20 days ago
Lizzo with long curly hair in a glittery dress and Jason Lee in a pink suit and white shirt, both posing against a neutral background.
Music

Lizzo Recalls Saving Jason Lee's Life After He Passed Out in the Club

The longtime friends recalled the frightening incident during an interview at 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Alex Ocho21 days ago
(L-R) Lizzo and SZA.
Music

Lizzo Reveals SZA Comforted Her After 'B*TCH' Album Failed to Chart: 'Thank God for Her'

The pop star's latest album sold only 2,650 units in its first week of release.

Trey Alston22 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Lizzo is seen performing on the "Today Show" on June 05, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says She Gained 50 Pounds While Vegan, Was 'Consuming a Lot of Fake Meat'

The four-time Grammy winner says eating vegan "wasn't working" for her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams26 days ago
Advertisement
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Lizzo is seen performing on the "Today Show" on June 05, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Lizzo Recalls Being ‘Very Depressed’ After Notching Her First No. 1 Hit

The four-time Grammy winner said she was surrounded by "manipulative" people at the time.

Jaelani Turner-Williams40 days ago
Lizzo Says Prince and Michael Jackson Will Never Be Topped
Pop Culture

Lizzo Says Today's Viral Stars Can't Touch Prince or Michael Jackson

On 'Drink Champs,' Lizzo explains why today's viral stars can't match Prince and Michael Jackson's once-in-a-lifetime artistry and work ethic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Lizzo
Music

Lizzo Gives Update on Harassment Lawsuit, Says She’s ‘Not Afraid of the Truth Coming Out'

Lizzo addressed her harassment lawsuit while speaking about her album on 'Today', expressing that she’s “not afraid to fight” them.

Trey Alston43 days ago
Lizzo in a white shirt with "B*TCH" text, and Nicki Minaj in a striped outfit with elaborate hairstyle.
Music

Lizzo Reflects on Nicki Minaj’s Long Reign Over Female Rap

Lizzo explains why Nicki Minaj’s dominance shaped female rap, and how a new wave of women MCs changed the landscape.

Mark Elibert44 days ago
Lizzo with long blonde hair in black, and Nicki Minaj with straight black hair in blue.
Music

Lizzo Appears to Address Nicki Minaj on Alternate Version of “Bitch”: ‘Used to Be the Biggest Fan’

The Grammy-winning artist shared a post referencing an alleged Nicki Minaj jab while unveiling alternate lyrics to "Bitch.”

Mark Elibert45 days ago
Advertisement
Lizzo.
Music

Lizzo Slammed by PETA for Chili's Baby Back Ribs Collab: 'What Happened to You?'

The animal rights group took aim at the Grammy winner after the debut of her new ad.

tara mahadevan53 days ago
Lizzo Forgoes Vegan Diet to Endorse Chili's Baby Back Ribs
Pop Culture

Lizzo Plays a Rib Flute in Chili's Disco-Themed Baby Back Ribs Ad

Inside the disco-fueled Chili’s ad, Lizzo’s rib flute, and her recent shift away from veganism.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Lizzo with styled hair and sparkling earrings, wearing a sequined outfit, smiling while seated in an audience setting.
Music

Lizzo Says “HOES” Video With Sexyy Red Intentionally Looks Like an 'SNL Skit'

Lizzo explains the parody concept behind her Sexyy Red “HOES” video, embracing SNL comparisons and linking it to the Scary Movie 6 soundtrack.

Mark Elibert58 days ago
Lizzo.
Music

Lizzo Wants AI-Generated Music to Come With Disclaimers: 'I Am Terrified'

The four-time Grammy winner said she's been "training" herself to watch out for AI for years so she doesn't "get scammed."

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
Lizzo smiling in a white outfit with floral background; Sexyy Red in a sheer top, red hair, and sunglasses on stage.
Music

Lizzo and Sexyy Red Join Forces for ”HOES” From ‘Scary Movie 6’ Soundtrack

The two-minute banger lands on the franchise soundtrack, out today via Nice Life/Atlantic.

Mark Elibert59 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App