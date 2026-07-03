Rubi Rose

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Rubi Rose.
Style

Rubi Rose Says Her New ICON Thong Is for 'Boys, Girls, and the In-Betweens'

To coincide with the release of her brand's new underwear, the rapper shared images depicting a man wearing the thongs, too.

Joe Price34 days ago
Adrien Broner Side-Eyed for Claiming He Slept with Rubi Rose in 'Toxic Test' Trend
Sports

Adrien Broner Side-Eyed for Claiming He Slept with Rubi Rose in 'Toxic Test' Trend

"Nah, you fried, dyed, and laid to the side," read one comment about the boxer's allegations.

Bernadette Giacomazzo264 days ago
Split image of Karrahbooo and Rubi Rose with Akademiks.
Music

Karrahbooo Calls Out Akademiks Over Rubi Rose Escort Claims: ‘This Is Cap’

The escorting allegation comes after Saweetie faced the same claim.

Jose Martinez269 days ago
Kevin Hart smiling with a microphone, a woman with styled hair, and a man in sunglasses and a baseball jersey.
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Asks Rubi Rose If She Ate Druski’s Ass on Kai Cenat’s ‘Mafiathon 3’ Stream

Druski and Rubi Rose were in a brief relationship that became public in 2024.

Mark Elibert289 days ago
Gervonta Davis, Rubi Rose, and Jake Paul
Pop Culture

Rubi Rose Intervenes When Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul Get Chippy at Face-Off

Davis and Paul fight on Netflix on Nov. 14.

Trey Alston296 days ago
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Rapper and internet personality Rubi Rose poses for a photo before the First Annual Kyler Murray Foundation Softball Game at Salt River Fields.
Pop Culture

Rubi Rose Surprises Her Mom With $100,000 Porsche for Birthday

Last year, she gifted her mother $250,000 in cash for her birthday.

Joe Price304 days ago
Rubi Rose attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Rubi Rose Warns Against Getting Butt Enhancements: 'Please Stop Getting Ass Shots'

Rose is the latest celebrity to take a stand against certain cosmetic surgeries.

Joe Price435 days ago
Rubi Rose is posing playfully, Druski is smiling in a green outfit, and Adin Ross is smiling.
Pop Culture

Rubi Rose Clarifies Her and Druski's Relationship Was 'Real' During Appearance on Adin Ross Stream

Rose previously claimed the short-lived romance was merely "PR."

Trace William Cowen470 days ago
Recording artist Rubi Rose attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Rubi Rose Says She Makes $400,000 During 'Horrible' Month on OnlyFans

The rapper and model denied getting "butt naked" on the subscription platform.

Jaelani Turner-Williams470 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 17: Recording artist Rubi Rose attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Rubi Rose Says an Ex Talked Her Into Doing OnlyFans

The rapper and model said the platform put a "damper" on her reputation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams472 days ago
Usher and Rubi Rose
Music

Rubi Rose on Clip of Usher Feeding Her Cherry: 'Shy But a Real Eater'

Rose tapped her friend to join in on the moment.

tara mahadevan577 days ago
A smartphone displaying the OnlyFans logo on the screen, held by a hand in a dark setting.
Life

How Much Money Are OnlyFans Stars Making?

After Sophie Rain's alleged earnings on the platform rocked the news cycle, we take a look at how select stars have fared.

Trace William Cowen582 days ago
Jack Harlow and Druski
Pop Culture

Jack Harlow Makes Fun of Druski Saying He Doesn’t Need PR: ‘Or a Stylist, a Trainer, or a Nutritionist… Self-Made’

The rapper hopped in the comedian's comments to show his support when he said he doesn't need PR.

Trey Alston657 days ago
Rapper Rubi Rose attends Opium Saturdays at Opium on February 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia/Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia
Pop Culture

Rubi Rose Says Druski Relationship Was Staged and He Paid for PR Stunt: ‘I Only Give It Up If I’m in Love’

Rubi Rose has officially spoken on her publicized tie-up with Druski, but claims that they weren't dating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams667 days ago
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Druski and Rubi ROse
Pop Culture

Druski Elaborates on Dating Rubi Rose, Says He Was 'Trolling' After Saying 'You Better Have Them Pockets Ready'

The comedian and social media influencer backtracked on Instagram after alluding to being a big spender while dating Rubi Rose.

Jaelani Turner-Williams714 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in a white top and black sheer skirt, and Druski in a yellow puffer jacket and white t-shirt at separate events
Pop Culture

Rubi Rose Confirms Split From Druski: ‘F**k Love’

The pair confirmed they were dating in April.

Joe Price752 days ago
Rapper JT and her partner Uzi Vert are posing indoors; she wears a bejeweled crop top and patched jeans, while he wears a casual outfit. Pot with ground beef
Pop Culture

Yum…? Rubi Rose Made Druski Some Spaghetti With Ketchup and People Are Disgusted

The rapper and model posted her interesting concoction online, prompting swift criticism of her culinary skills.

Jaelani Turner-Williams785 days ago

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