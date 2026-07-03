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DDG attends the Off-White 10x10 Paris celebration at FVTVR 34 Quai d'Austerlitz on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

DDG Claims It's 'Gay' For a Guy to Watch 'Love Island' Without Their Girlfriend

"If you a n***a watching 'Love Island' by yourself, you might be bisexual," he said.

Joe Price10 days ago
Kayla Nicole Says She'll Join 'Love Island' Under One Condition
Pop Culture

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Her One Rule for Joining 'Love Island'

Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off for years before their 2022 split. Now, as his reported Taylor Swift wedding dominates headlines, she’s talking 'Love Island.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Alannah Keyser
Pop Culture

Love Island USA's Alannah Keyser Apologizes After Racial Slur Video Ends Her Season 8 Run

A resurfaced video appeared to show her using the N-word while rapping along to Roddy Ricch's "The Box."

Trey Alston19 days ago
'Love Island USA' Star Alannah Keyser's Dad Defends Daughter Amid Racism Controversy
Pop Culture

Alannah Keyser’s Dad Breaks Silence on 'Love Island USA' Racism Uproar

After her abrupt 'Love Island USA' exit over resurfaced clips, Alannah Keyser’s dad says viewers don’t know the full story — or who his daughter really is.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
'Love Island USA' Stars Kenzie and Corbin Defend Their Public Freak-Offs
Pop Culture

Inside 'Love Island USA's' Viral 'French Fries' Hookup

Inside the steamy 'French fries' moment that shocked the villa and left Kenzie Annis explaining why she and Corbin Mims may have gotten carried away.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
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LOVE ISLAND USA -- Episode 701 -- Pictured: Jeremiah Brown
Pop Culture

A 'Love Island USA' Alum Says He May Not Be Allowed to Reveal This Villa Detail

The Season 7 breakout had no trouble spilling other villa secrets, just not this one.

Maggie Ekberg24 days ago
'Love Island USA' Hit With Another Racism Bombshell As Alannah Keyser Uses N-word in Leaked Footage
Pop Culture

Alannah Keyser's Resurfaced Video Puts 'Love Island USA' Back Under the Microscope

Fans dig up alleged Alannah Keyser Snapchat and TikTok receipts as Peacock faces new questions about vetting 'Love Island USA' contestants.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
'Love Island USA' Star Jen Terry Complains About Pretty Privilege
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Star Jen Terry Says She Wants More Than Being 'Lusted Over'

Inside Jen Terry’s comments on being 'lusted over,' the Gabriel drama behind them and what she really wants from 'Love Island USA' men.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Mackenzie "Kenzie" Brooke Annis, Caleb McDaniel
Pop Culture

‘Love Island USA’ Star Kenzie Annis Got 20/20 Vision Wrong With Her Whole Chest

The nursing grad confidently argued her 20/30 vision beat Caleb's 20/13. She had it backwards, and viewers caught every second.

Maggie Ekberg30 days ago
'Love Island USA' Producer James Barker Dies While Filming in Fiji
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Producer James Barker Dies at 40 in Fiji

How the beloved reality TV producer went from Pawn Stars to Love Island USA, and why his death on location has shaken the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
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'Love Island' Star Melanie Moreno Has Fans Talking About Her Plus-Sized Modeling Past
Pop Culture

How Melanie Moreno’s Old Runway Clips Sparked a 'Love Island USA' Body Image Debate

Old runway clips, Ozempic rumors, and a viral cousin clapback: how Melanie Moreno’s modeling past sparked a new Love Island USA body image debate.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
'Love Island USA' Cop Sean Reifel Was Called a 'Red Flag' on the Show—And His Sister Responded
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Star Sean Reifel's Family Reacts After Single-Dad Status Called a 'Red Flag'

Inside the viral watch party where Sean’s family reacted in real time, from Beatriz’s 'red flag' comment to the debate over his single-dad status.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
Love Island Villa.
Pop Culture

Vasana Montgomery Releases Statement Following 'Love Island USA' Removal

Montgomery was removed from the show before the season premiere after videos of her using the N-word surfaced online.

Jose Martinez44 days ago
'Love Island USA' Star Aniyah Harvey Has a Surprising NBA Connection
Sports

‘Love Island USA’ Star Aniya Harvey’s Dad Played in the NBA

From Naismith winner to former NBA forward, Donnell Harvey built a global basketball career before his daughter Aniya stepped into the Love Island USA spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
More Drama for 'Love Island' Cop Sean Reifel as Nasty Custody Battle Details Emerge
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Cop Sean Reifel's Sealed Custody Drama Re-Emerges Amid New Season Premiere

Inside the sealed filings, social media gag order, and co‑parenting rules now emerging about the Love Island USA cop as the premiere looms.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
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'Love Island USA' Contestant Sean Reifel Under Fire After Resigning as a Cop to Join the Show
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Cop Sean Reifel Slammed by Pennsylvania Mayor

City officials say the rookie cop’s reality TV gamble cost Bethlehem taxpayers thousands and left a short-staffed police force scrambling.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Here We Go Again: 'Love Island USA' Castmember Dismissed for Using N-Word
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Drops Vasana Montgomery After Her Use of Racial Slurs

Leaked videos of Vasana Montgomery using a racial slur force a last-minute casting shake-up and reignite debate over Love Island USA’s screening process.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Drops 'Bad Girls' Music Video
Pop Culture

Newly Single 'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Drops High-Concept 'Bad Girls' Music Video

Fresh off a public breakup and reality TV drama, Huda Mustafa channels the chaos into a confident, high-concept pop debut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago

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