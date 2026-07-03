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DDG Claims It's 'Gay' For a Guy to Watch 'Love Island' Without Their Girlfriend
"If you a n***a watching 'Love Island' by yourself, you might be bisexual," he said.
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Her One Rule for Joining 'Love Island'
Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off for years before their 2022 split. Now, as his reported Taylor Swift wedding dominates headlines, she’s talking 'Love Island.'
Love Island USA's Alannah Keyser Apologizes After Racial Slur Video Ends Her Season 8 Run
A resurfaced video appeared to show her using the N-word while rapping along to Roddy Ricch's "The Box."
Alannah Keyser’s Dad Breaks Silence on 'Love Island USA' Racism Uproar
After her abrupt 'Love Island USA' exit over resurfaced clips, Alannah Keyser’s dad says viewers don’t know the full story — or who his daughter really is.
Inside 'Love Island USA's' Viral 'French Fries' Hookup
Inside the steamy 'French fries' moment that shocked the villa and left Kenzie Annis explaining why she and Corbin Mims may have gotten carried away.
A 'Love Island USA' Alum Says He May Not Be Allowed to Reveal This Villa Detail
The Season 7 breakout had no trouble spilling other villa secrets, just not this one.
Alannah Keyser's Resurfaced Video Puts 'Love Island USA' Back Under the Microscope
Fans dig up alleged Alannah Keyser Snapchat and TikTok receipts as Peacock faces new questions about vetting 'Love Island USA' contestants.
'Love Island USA' Star Jen Terry Says She Wants More Than Being 'Lusted Over'
Inside Jen Terry’s comments on being 'lusted over,' the Gabriel drama behind them and what she really wants from 'Love Island USA' men.
‘Love Island USA’ Star Kenzie Annis Got 20/20 Vision Wrong With Her Whole Chest
The nursing grad confidently argued her 20/30 vision beat Caleb's 20/13. She had it backwards, and viewers caught every second.
'Love Island USA' Producer James Barker Dies at 40 in Fiji
How the beloved reality TV producer went from Pawn Stars to Love Island USA, and why his death on location has shaken the franchise.
How Melanie Moreno’s Old Runway Clips Sparked a 'Love Island USA' Body Image Debate
Old runway clips, Ozempic rumors, and a viral cousin clapback: how Melanie Moreno’s modeling past sparked a new Love Island USA body image debate.
'Love Island USA' Star Sean Reifel's Family Reacts After Single-Dad Status Called a 'Red Flag'
Inside the viral watch party where Sean’s family reacted in real time, from Beatriz’s 'red flag' comment to the debate over his single-dad status.
Vasana Montgomery Releases Statement Following 'Love Island USA' Removal
Montgomery was removed from the show before the season premiere after videos of her using the N-word surfaced online.
‘Love Island USA’ Star Aniya Harvey’s Dad Played in the NBA
From Naismith winner to former NBA forward, Donnell Harvey built a global basketball career before his daughter Aniya stepped into the Love Island USA spotlight.
'Love Island USA' Cop Sean Reifel's Sealed Custody Drama Re-Emerges Amid New Season Premiere
Inside the sealed filings, social media gag order, and co‑parenting rules now emerging about the Love Island USA cop as the premiere looms.
'Love Island USA' Cop Sean Reifel Slammed by Pennsylvania Mayor
City officials say the rookie cop’s reality TV gamble cost Bethlehem taxpayers thousands and left a short-staffed police force scrambling.
'Love Island USA' Drops Vasana Montgomery After Her Use of Racial Slurs
Leaked videos of Vasana Montgomery using a racial slur force a last-minute casting shake-up and reignite debate over Love Island USA’s screening process.
Newly Single 'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Drops High-Concept 'Bad Girls' Music Video
Fresh off a public breakup and reality TV drama, Huda Mustafa channels the chaos into a confident, high-concept pop debut.