Adam22 Says Wife Lena the Plug Reminded Him About His Chloe Cherry Hookup

Key Takeaways
- Adam22 revealed he filmed adult content with Chloe Cherry in 2018 but forgot about it until his wife Lena the Plug pointed it out after he watched her on Euphoria.
- Adam22 explained the memory lapse by saying he was only around Cherry for about half an hour and they barely spoke during the shoot.
- The disclosure comes as Adam22 and Lena the Plug separated after three years of marriage.
Adam22 got a friendly reminder that he filmed adult content with actress Chloe Cherry years before she starred in former HBO drama Euphoria.
The No Jumper host recalled his time with Cherry in a tweet on Monday (Sept. 28) while sharing a repost of a user asking Grok whether the actress was a “porn star.”
"I clapped her cheeks for onlyfans in 2018 and then watched Euphoria a couple years later and didn't remember until Lena told me," Adam tweeted, referencing his wife of three years, Lena the Plug.
"That's not an insult to her btw it's just easy to forget who you've done porn with sometimes bc in this case I was only around her for like a half an hour and we barely talked," he continued.
The tweet comes amid Adam’s separation from Lena, which he discussed on a recent episode of The Jason Lee Show. The couple share a 5-year-old daughter, Parker Anne.
“It really comes down to, I think, I've just been way too one-sided in my life over the past few years, especially since we had a kid,” he said. “I think that me just massively prioritizing YouTube and the podcast and just not really having enough of a balanced life is really like the biggest part.”
Ironically, Euphoria was executive produced by Drake, who Lena competed for in a 20 v 1 dating livestream in August, before appearing in his FOMO special.