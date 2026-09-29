Adam22 Says Wife Lena the Plug Reminded Him About His Chloe Cherry Hookup

"I clapped her cheeks for onlyfans in 2018 and then watched Euphoria a couple years later and didn't remember until Lena told me," Adam tweeted, referencing his wife of three years, Lena the Plug .

The No Jumper host recalled his time with Cherry in a tweet on Monday (Sept. 28) while sharing a repost of a user asking Grok whether the actress was a “porn star.”

Adam22 got a friendly reminder that he filmed adult content with actress Chloe Cherry years before she starred in former HBO drama Euphoria .

"That's not an insult to her btw it's just easy to forget who you've done porn with sometimes bc in this case I was only around her for like a half an hour and we barely talked," he continued.

The tweet comes amid Adam’s separation from Lena, which he discussed on a recent episode of The Jason Lee Show. The couple share a 5-year-old daughter, Parker Anne.

“It really comes down to, I think, I've just been way too one-sided in my life over the past few years, especially since we had a kid,” he said. “I think that me just massively prioritizing YouTube and the podcast and just not really having enough of a balanced life is really like the biggest part.”

Ironically, Euphoria was executive produced by Drake, who Lena competed for in a 20 v 1 dating livestream in August, before appearing in his FOMO special.