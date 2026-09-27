Adam22 Recalls Being Shown Drake’s Alleged Nude Photos: ‘He’s Strong in the C*ck Department’

Key Takeaways
- Adam22 claims a porn star showed him alleged nude photos and direct messages from Drake before similar material leaked online.
- He said Lena the Plug witnessed the exchange and warned the woman not to show him because he would “tell everybody.”
- Adam22 first shared a version of the story in 2023, but Drake has not confirmed the claims.
Adam22 claims he got a look at alleged nude photos of Drake and had to give the rapper props.
During a Sept. 23 appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the No Jumper founder claimed a porn star he knows had an intimate photo of Drake on her phone and showed it to him while Lena the Plug was in the room.
"I walk in the room and Lena and her are both sitting together looking at her phone and I go, 'What?'" Adam22 recalled. "And Lena immediately like turns red when she looks at me. She's like, 'Oh my god, don't show him, he's going to tell everybody.' But here I am."
According to Adam22, the woman eventually handed him the phone and he immediately recognized Drake. She then shared direct messages between herself and the rapper. Adam22 also claimed he had previously seen "other angles from other girls" while adding Drake is “strong in the cock department.”
His latest comments arrived during the same interview in which he confirmed that he and Lena are separated but have not divorced. Despite the split, Adam22 said they have continued working together on adult content.
Their relationship with Drake has also generated headlines. During the rapper's 20-vs-1 dating livestream on Kick in August, Lena presented Drake with an "Official Hall Pass" signed by Adam22 and removed her wedding ring. She ultimately left the event with $25,000 and a trip to New Zealand.
Lena later claims she "cashed in" the hall pass after appearing in Drake's FOMO short film.