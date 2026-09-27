Adam22 Recalls Being Shown Drake’s Alleged Nude Photos: ‘He’s Strong in the C*ck Department’

Adam22 claims he got a look at alleged nude photos of Drake and had to give the rapper props.

During a Sept. 23 appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the No Jumper founder claimed a porn star he knows had an intimate photo of Drake on her phone and showed it to him while Lena the Plug was in the room.

"I walk in the room and Lena and her are both sitting together looking at her phone and I go, 'What?'" Adam22 recalled. "And Lena immediately like turns red when she looks at me. She's like, 'Oh my god, don't show him, he's going to tell everybody.' But here I am."