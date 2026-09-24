Pop Culture

Adam22 Says He Took Lena the Plug's Ring Toss 'On the Chin' During Drake's Dating Show Livestream

The 'No Jumper' host revisited the moment his wife threw her wedding ring on Drake's dating show livestream.

Split image. Left: Adam22 and Lena The Plug pose together. Right: Drake performing on stage wearing a vest.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA

Adam22 is revisiting the night his wife Lena the Plug threw her wedding ring in front of Drake.

On a recent episode of The Jason Lee Show, the No Jumper host was asked about the viral moment from Drake’s 20-v-1 speed dating livestream, and in his answer he admitted that he and Lena were already fighting before the cameras rolled.

“I took it on the chin ‘cuz my attitude was like she's going to do viral shit to make this go viral. I think she did a great job. She got a big OnlyFans boost from it,” he said near the 45-minute mark in the video linked above. “But yeah, when I saw that, I was kind of like... feels like she might be kind of... cuz we're already fighting before that, bro. I'm like, yeah, that does feel like something that you probably wouldn't do if you were really concerned. I think she was mad enough at me at that point that she wasn't really going to pull any punches, you know?”

On the Aug. 8 livestream, which streamed on Kick, Lena the Plug arrived with a signed "hall pass" document from Adam22. Although Drake picked streamer Pinkchyu as the winner, Lena walked away with $25,000 and a trip to New Zealand.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee asked Adam if he would have been cool with Lena “doing a scene” with Drake.

"If Drake wanted to make his porn debut with my wife, that would be pretty selfish for me to be like, 'No, I don't want you to do what would obviously be like the biggest porn scene of all time,'" he said.

Adam22 also used part of his interview to reiterate that, despite divorce hoaxes from an alleged stalker, he and Lena the Plug are in fact separated after three years of marriage.

“For the record, we're not divorced. Divorce is a legal proceeding, but we are separated at this time … This is real. I would not come here and sit here and lie to your face. That would be kind of a lot for a troll, right?”

For the full run of events, see Complex's explainer on the state of their marriage.

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