Lana Del Rey Shares Rare Pic of Her Step Children on 2nd Wedding Anniversary

The couple met on a Louisiana swamp tour in 2019 and married at Dufrene’s Des Allemands workplace on September 26, 2024.

Dufrene posted his own anniversary tribute featuring wedding and travel photos, writing: "Happy Anniversary to the most Beautiful and Precious lil wife."

Lana Del Rey has let fans see a part of her life that she almost never shares — and it comes as she celebrates a marriage milestone. On Sunday (September 27), the singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos marking the two year anniversary of her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene. Among them included a pic of the singer with her husband and his three children standing between them.

It is the first time Del Rey has posted an image featuring all three of Dufrene's kids, a quiet public acknowledgment of her role as their stepmother. "Hi husband, happy second anniversary… Thank you for making everywhere I've ever lived feel like home again," she wrote in the caption.

Del Rey added a second line about the children: "And also to our lil fam … literally everything we do is the best."