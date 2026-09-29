Lana Del Rey Shares Rare Pic of Her Step Children on 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Key Takeaways
- Lana Del Rey celebrated her second wedding anniversary with Jeremy Dufrene by sharing her first photo with all three of his children, calling them "our lil fam."
- Dufrene posted his own anniversary tribute featuring wedding and travel photos, writing: "Happy Anniversary to the most Beautiful and Precious lil wife."
- The couple met on a Louisiana swamp tour in 2019 and married at Dufrene’s Des Allemands workplace on September 26, 2024.
Lana Del Rey has let fans see a part of her life that she almost never shares — and it comes as she celebrates a marriage milestone.
On Sunday (September 27), the singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos marking the two year anniversary of her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene. Among them included a pic of the singer with her husband and his three children standing between them.
It is the first time Del Rey has posted an image featuring all three of Dufrene's kids, a quiet public acknowledgment of her role as their stepmother. "Hi husband, happy second anniversary… Thank you for making everywhere I've ever lived feel like home again," she wrote in the caption.
Del Rey added a second line about the children: "And also to our lil fam … literally everything we do is the best."
Dufrene, a 51-year-old airboat captain and alligator tour guide from Des Allemands, Louisiana, shares sons Dillon and Conner and daughter Kadence with ex-wife Gina Fahrig. Conner and Dillon already have a credit in her catalog, appearing in and helping film the video for her February single "White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter."
Dufrene posted his own carousel a day earlier, on Saturday (September 26), pulling pics from their wedding day alongside a swamp shot of him handling a small alligator, a photo of the two in a small plane, and another of them on a bus tour. "Happy Anniversary to the most Beautiful and Precious lil wife. I love you so much," he captioned the post.
The pair met in March 2019, when Del Rey took one of his Louisiana swamp tours. They went public on September 7, 2024, at Karen Elson and Lee Foster's wedding in New York City, then married on September 26, 2024, in Des Allemands at the bayou where he works.
Almost everything since has stayed offline. Del Rey did tell W Magazine that Dufrene is "the most impactful person in my life," adding: "He's quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time."
Lana Del Rey is currently working on her next album, the country-leaning Stove, made with Jack Antonoff. It includes the song "White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter," which she co-wrote with Dufrene.