BTS’ V Named Nothing Headphone Global Brand Ambassador, Stars in Campaign

BTS member V has taken his prestige in K-pop music to Nothing Headphone as their new Global Brand Ambassador. The South Korean artist, real name Kim Tae-hyung, revealed during an August livestream that he has been suffering from hearing loss for roughly three years, per Rolling Stone. V’s hearing loss progressively worsened while serving in the military for eighteen months, but the musician is now regularly seeing an audiologist and receiving medication.

To demonstrate that he’s not finished with studio-grade audio experiences, V has partnered with Nothing Headphone in the launch of the Nothing’s Pro Series. The BTS member stars in the brand’s Headphone (1) Pro campaign. The headphones retail for $399. “I’m excited to be part of this bold new chapter with Nothing,” says V. “Headphone (1) Pro is a design grounded in creative expression, and I look forward to our journey together.”

“V has an instinct for fearless experimentation. He’s always pushing into different sounds and styles — he follows his creative instincts, not tried-and-tested formulas, and that’s exactly what we wanted to capture with Headphone (1) Pro,” Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei said. “We’ve built it to give people more freedom and flexibility in everyday listening. V was the perfect choice as we define technical excellence for the next generation of creatives.”