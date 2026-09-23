Pop Culture

Adam22 Once Again Sets the Record Straight On Lena the Plug: 'We Are Separated at This Time'

The No Jumper founder says Lena the Plug called for the break and explains why he thinks she fell out of love.

Two individuals at an event with a pink backdrop. Adam22 has tattoos and wears a black jacket, and Lena the Plug is in a black top.
Both images via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.

Key Takeaways

  • Adam22 says he and Lena the Plug are separated but not legally divorced, despite a forged divorce filing allegedly submitted by a stalker.
  • He says Lena initiated the break and blames his intense focus on YouTube and podcasting for leaving him absent during her postpartum period and causing her to fall out of love.
  • The confirmation follows Lena’s viral Drake livestream appearance, where she tossed her wedding ring and presented a “hall pass” signed by Adam.

Adam22 is once again confirming that he and Lena the Plug are separated despite being the victim of a divorce hoax.

The No Jumper founder recently appeared on The Jason Lee Show to clarify what’s actually going on in his relationship with Lena, even as host Jason Lee admitted that “nobody believes” that they’re separated.

“This is the part of what I'm dealing with is that nobody's gonna think it's real,” Adam said. “We have kind of like a stalker who's been filing divorce papers and restraining orders against me on her behalf.”

He clarified, “For the record, we're not divorced. Divorce is a legal proceeding, but we are separated at this time … This is real. I would not come here and sit here and lie to your face. That would be kind of a lot for a troll, right?”

Although he said it was Lena who “initiated” their separation, Adam believes that his ambitions may have influenced their break.

“It really comes down to, I think, I've just been way too one-sided in my life over the past few years, especially since we had a kid,” he explained. “I think that me just massively prioritizing YouTube and the podcast and just not really having enough of a balanced life is really like the biggest part.

“I feel like I really let her down, especially like when she was postpartum after she had the baby and everything,” he added, admitting that they “fell out of love” because he was “not being present” and not “taking an active enough role in the house” while opting to spend up to 12 hours a day creating content.

He said the two rarely argue, which is part of what makes the outcome sting. "I think that a big part of her kind of fell out of love just because of the fact that I just wasn't what she needed at a certain time, especially after the kid" he said.

What Happened Between Adam22 And Lena The Plug?

In June, Lena the Plug denied that she was actually divorcing Adam22, claiming that a court filing was forged by an alleged stalker. The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly launched an identity theft investigation to look into the matter.

During an appearance on Drake’s 20 v 1 speed dating livestream, Lena tossed her wedding ring to the ground. Lena also declared that she had a “hall pass” signed by Adam should she be chosen as the winner.

Earlier this month, Adam22 confirmed on an episode of No Jumper that he and Lena had separated after three years of marriage.

Following their separation announcement, Lena made a surprise appearance on Drake’s FOMO film. Days after the livestream, Lena claimed that she cashed in on her Drake “hall pass.”

For the full run of events, see Complex's explainer on the state of their marriage.

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