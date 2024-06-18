50 Cent Denies Rivalry With Tyler Perry Over G-Unit Studios: 'He's Helping Me'

A media outlet tried to insinuate that 50 Cent wants to take Tyler Perry's crown, but the G-Unit Studios founder wasn't having it.

In response to a story from The Root titled "50 Cent Preparing to Be a Tyler Perry Rival?" 50 shut down the suggestion on Instagram.

"Yes 👏👏👏 I’m doing great but you’re getting it fvcked up, if you think me and Tyler will be at odds at any point," he captioned the Tuesday post, which included a screenshot of the blog post. "He’s helping me, already going out of his way to aid my progress. So in the nicest way 🤨 cut the shit!"