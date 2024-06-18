50 Cent Denies Rivalry With Tyler Perry Over G-Unit Studios: 'He's Helping Me'

A media outlet tried to insinuate that 50 Cent wants to take Tyler Perry's crown, but the G-Unit Studios founder wasn't having it.
In response to a story from The Root titled "50 Cent Preparing to Be a Tyler Perry Rival?" 50 shut down the suggestion on Instagram.
"Yes 👏👏👏 I’m doing great but you’re getting it fvcked up, if you think me and Tyler will be at odds at any point," he captioned the Tuesday post, which included a screenshot of the blog post. "He’s helping me, already going out of his way to aid my progress. So in the nicest way 🤨 cut the shit!"
While Perry's 330-acre studio is located in Georgia, 50 launched his studio in Shreveport, Louisiana in April, although the compound has yet to officially open.
The "I Get Money" rapper has gotten comparisons to Perry before, responding to one Instagram user in April after being cheekily called the "male Tyler Perry."
"LOL 😆 Yall better stop playing, Tyler will fuck yall up he ain’t no sucker. Don’t get it fucked up now!" Fif wrote on Instagram at the time.
50 Cent appears to have tunnel vision regarding his official studio, telling reporters during a press conference in April that G-Unit Studios is "more than just a business decision," per KSLA.
The 48-year-old continued, "It’s a commitment to foster talent, to create opportunities and to invest in the community itself to build what I would need to be able execute what I’ve got going with G-Unit Studios. It’s going to create a lot of jobs."