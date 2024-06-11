50 Cent’s New True Crime Doc Explores TikTok Star’s Double Murder Trial

50 Cent is tapping into true crime with the premiere of his latest docuseries.
TikTok Star Murders, an unscripted documentary from Fifty’s G-Unit Films & Television production company, is set to follow the story of Ali Abulaban, a TikTok personality known as JinnKid who was convicted of murdering his wife, Ana Marie Abulaban, and her alleged lover, Rayburn Cardenas Barron, in 2021.
According to People, Ali, known for his impressions of Tony Montana in Scarface, garnered nearly 1 million followers on his social media accounts. His online presence also included insights into his turbulent relationship with his wife.
The trailer for the documentary premiered on Tuesday and shows clips of the couple’s fights and nods toward allegations of domestic violence, which eventually led to the couple’s estrangement.
On social media, 50 advised followers to "catch my new show."
"This is must see Tv. You know I don’t miss," he tweeted.
50 shared a follow-up post where he wrote, "I want my boy @andrewschulz to play the lead in my scripted version coming soon." Schulz is a comedian, alum of Guy Code, and co-host of the popular epodcast The Brilliant Idiots.
Using a listening device he installed on their five-year-old daughter’s iPad, Ali overheard a man in their San Diego apartment.
During his double-murder trial last month, Ali admitted that he suspected his wife had been cheating on him and ultimately “snapped” when he saw her with another man in the apartment. Per his own admission, Ali arrived at the apartment under the influence of cocaine and “snapped.”
"Before I could stop myself I just fucking snapped. My gun was in my hand and next thing I’m shooting and I can’t stop. I’m just shooting. I’m shooting. I’m even startled," Ali said at the time. "I’m like I’m in the passenger seat of my own body. I can’t stop it. I hear Ana screaming and crying. I don’t even remember shooting Ana. I just remember running back to the front door and I grabbed the door handle and then it hit me, like, ‘Did that just happen?’ And I turned around and I see her she had to lean forward and there’s blood. I couldn't believe I did that."
As reported by Complex’s Joe Price, the content creator was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He called his mother after the shooting to confess and sent her a picture of the victim’s bodies. Shortly after, he picked up their daughter after school and told her, “I hurt mommy.”
Per People, the jury found the killings to be premeditated, and Ali faces a potential life sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.
TikTok Star Murders premieres on Peacock on June 25. Catch the trailer up top.