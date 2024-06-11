50 Cent’s New True Crime Doc Explores TikTok Star’s Double Murder Trial

50 Cent is tapping into true crime with the premiere of his latest docuseries.

TikTok Star Murders, an unscripted documentary from Fifty’s G-Unit Films & Television production company, is set to follow the story of Ali Abulaban, a TikTok personality known as JinnKid who was convicted of murdering his wife, Ana Marie Abulaban, and her alleged lover, Rayburn Cardenas Barron, in 2021.

According to People, Ali, known for his impressions of Tony Montana in Scarface, garnered nearly 1 million followers on his social media accounts. His online presence also included insights into his turbulent relationship with his wife.

The trailer for the documentary premiered on Tuesday and shows clips of the couple’s fights and nods toward allegations of domestic violence, which eventually led to the couple’s estrangement.