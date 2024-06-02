50 Cent Shares Sneak Peek of G-Unit Studios

Back in April, Fif announced the launch of G-Unit Studios, the home of the rapper's G-Unit Film & Television Inc., which was founded in 2003.

“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport," Fifty told Billboard.

He added, "From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told. Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity."