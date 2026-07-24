Featured
With COVID-19 still raging across the country, this year's holiday season is going to look markedly different. Still, there's always a way to give back.Trace William Cowen
From working bar mitzvahs to her breakout role in 'Girls Trip,' here's everything you need to know about comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.Mallorie List
After his powerful performance as Black in 'Moonlight,' Trevante Rhodes stars alongside Chris Hemsworth in '12 Strong' and reflects on why his new war film is unifying for audiences, how he was inspired to act by The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and addresses rumors of him playing Green Lantern.Dria Roland
What would a "Little House on the Prairie" movie directed by, say, Tarantino look like?Eric D. Snider