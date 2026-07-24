Tyler Perry

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Tyler Perry is Building a Virtual Production Studio
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Is Turning an Atlanta Soundstage Into a Virtual Production Hub

Inside the Synapse deal turning one Tyler Perry Studios soundstage into an LED-powered virtual production hub while keeping Atlanta crews front and center.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Tyler Perry—No, Not That One—Arrested in Georgia
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry—No, Not That One—Arrested in Georgia

How a routine Georgia drug bust involving more than an ounce of marijuana turned into a headline frenzy over the wrong Tyler Perry.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Tyler Perry Claims Male Sexual Assault Accuser Tried to Broker a Settlement
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Says Accuser Used Sexuality Questions to Push Multimillion-Dollar Settlement

Perry says questions about his sexual orientation rely on a 'bigoted stereotype' and were used to pressure him after he rejected a settlement proposal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Byron Allen Donates to Nolan Wells's Family as Tyler Perry Covers the Costs of the Funeral
Pop Culture

Byron Allen Donates $100K as Tyler Perry Pays for Nolan Wells' Funeral

From GoFundMe to an independent autopsy, here’s how Byron Allen, Tyler Perry and other celebrities are backing Nolan Wells' parents' search for answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Tyler Perry Says He Broke His Collarbone Before Filming 'Why Did I Get Married Again?'
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Filmed 'Why Did I Get Married Again?' With a Broken Collarbone

From a Lake Como wedding to a group chat called “Watch my shoulder,” Perry explains how a broken collarbone shaped the chaotic ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ shoot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
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Dee Freeman, Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' and 'The Young & The Restless' Star, Dead at 66
Pop Culture

Dee Freeman, ‘Sistas’ Actress in Tyler Perry’s Series, Dies at 66

The veteran TV actress appeared in series including ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘ER,’ and ‘Dexter,’ with her final role airing earlier this year on ‘Sistas.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
TSA Orders Agents to Return $1000 Gift Cards Given by Tyler Perry
Pop Culture

Did TSA Tell Agents to Return $1,000 Gift Cards From Tyler Perry?

Early reports claimed TSA agents had to return Perry’s $1K gift cards — but new details suggest the situation may have been misunderstood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Tyler Perry Seen Trying to Hand Out Cash to TSA Agents
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Tried to Give TSA Agents Cash — But There Was One Problem

A well-intentioned move ran into a strict federal rule TSA agents can’t ignore.

Bernadette Giacomazzo120 days ago
Tyler Perry Accuser Mario Rodriguez Jr. Shares Why He Continued Seeing Director After Alleged Assaults
Pop Culture

Mario Rodriguez Jr. Explains Why He Kept Seeing Tyler Perry After Alleged Abuse

In a raw TikTok statement, the Tyler Perry accuser breaks down career dreams, power, and fear — and why he says leaving never felt like an option.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
'Beauty in Black' Star Xavier Smalls Apologizes for Anti-LGBT+ Comments
Pop Culture

'Beauty in Black' Star Xavier Smalls Apologizes After Backlash From Resurfaced LGBTQ+ Comments

As a resurfaced clip sparks backlash, the Tyler Perry actor opens up about faith, harm, and why he’s rethinking how he speaks about the LGBTQ+ community.

Bernadette Giacomazzo125 days ago
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A man in a denim shirt and a woman in a black dress holding flowers pose together indoors.
Pop Culture

No, Tyler Perry and Marlo Hampton Are Not Dating

Rumors about the pair’s relationship spread online after AI-generated images circulated, but sources say the two have never dated.

Jade Gomez127 days ago
Tyler Perry's 'Beauty in Black' Star Xavier Smalls Under Fire for Resurfaced Homophobic TikTok
Pop Culture

‘Beauty in Black’ Star Xavier Smalls Faces Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ TikTok

A resurfaced TikTok Live from Xavier Smalls is drawing backlash online, with social media users responding to his comments about LGBTQ+ people.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
Tyler Perry's Stake in BET+ Absorbed by Paramount
Pop Culture

Paramount Buys Out Tyler Perry’s BET+ Stake in Streaming Shake-Up

What Paramount’s BET+ takeover means for Tyler Perry, his hit series, and the future of Black streaming culture on one mega platform.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
Tyler Perry
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Responds to $77 Million Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Says It's a Cash Grab

He was sued on Christmas by actor Mario Rodriguez.

Trey Alston144 days ago
Skyh Black Sends Legal Shots to Former Tyler Perry Accuser Christian Keyes
Pop Culture

Skyh Black Sends Cease-and-Desist to Tyler Perry Accuser Christian Keyes

The legal move follows public comments by Christian Keyes that Skyh Black’s team says were false and damaging.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
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Jill Scott Says She 'Hated' How She Was Treated in Iconic Tyler Perry Film
Pop Culture

Jill Scott Says She ‘Hated’ How She Was Treated While Filming Iconic Tyler Perry Movie

Jill Scott reflects on the discomfort of filming fat-joke scenes—and her positive rapport with co-star Richard T. Jones.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Accuser Says Text Messages Don't Diminish Accusations: 'Survivors Often Stay Cordial'

Text messages show Mario Rodriguez repeatedly thanking Perry.

Alex Ocho208 days ago
Tyler Perry Accuser Mario Rodriguez Sent 'Gratitude' Texts to Producer After Alleged Assault
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Accuser Mario Rodriguez Sent Thank-You Texts After Alleged Assault

Screenshots reveal Mario Rodriguez remained in contact with Tyler Perry after the alleged assault.

Bernadette Giacomazzo208 days ago

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