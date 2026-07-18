Emily Willis' Family Awarded $3 Million From Rehab After Permanent Incapacitation

Emily Willis' family have been granted a $3 million settlement after she suffered an anoxic brain injury at a Malibu rehabilitation facility in 2024 leaving her permanently incapacitated.

According to The Independent, Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Susan Bryant-Deason signed off on the settlement on behalf of Willis (real name Litzy Lara Banuelos) due to the former adult entertainer being unable to handle her own affairs. Willis' mother, Yesenia Lara Cooper, was a co-plaintiff in the case.

Willis, who was 25 at the time of her hospitalization, was found unresponsive in her room at Summit Malibu on February 4, 2024, where she had been receiving treatment for ketamine addiction.

The woman did not have drugs in her system but was 80 pounds at the time of the medical crisis. A nurse performed CPR on Willis before paramedics arrived and spent an additional 30 to 40 minutes restoring her pulse. The lack of oxygen resulted in irreversible brain damage.

Her legal team described the incident in filings as "a horrendous breakdown in clinical care."