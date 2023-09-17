Blueface and Chrisean Rock Reunite, Jaidyn Alexis Calls Out Rapper for Being a ‘Deadbeat’

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis are not seeing eye to eye at the moment after they engaged in a Twitter back-and-forth over footage of him in the studio with Chrisean Rock surfaced online.

On Sunday, Alexis took to her Twitter to air out the father of her child after he was seen posted up in the studio with Rock. In the video, Rock signed her name on a piece of paper that read "MILF MUSIC FOREVER!," suggesting that she was the newest member of Blueface's label.