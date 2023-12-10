Offset Denies Sleeping With Chrisean Rock After Blueface Claimed He Did

Offset has denied sleeping with Chrisean Rock despite Blueface alleging he did.

Over the weekend, Offset took to X, formerly Twitter, to clear the air regarding rumors made by Blueface that he had been intimate with Rock. The "Thotiana" rapper made the allegations in a post that called out the mother of his child.

"I ain't never talk or touch that lady," Offset wrote. "Real Talk man you need some help!"