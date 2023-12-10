Offset Denies Sleeping With Chrisean Rock After Blueface Claimed He Did

Offset has denied sleeping with Chrisean Rock despite Blueface alleging he did.
Over the weekend, Offset took to X, formerly Twitter, to clear the air regarding rumors made by Blueface that he had been intimate with Rock. The "Thotiana" rapper made the allegations in a post that called out the mother of his child.
"I ain't never talk or touch that lady," Offset wrote. "Real Talk man you need some help!"
In his initial tweet, Blueface wrote, "Being tatted ona hoe is not a flex you literally fucked cardi B husband couple weeks ago I'm tired of n***as looking at me while they fucking you get the rest of em gone asap please."
He added, "Aye main you niggas an bitches decided to join blues circus when you guys decided to indulge you guys watch the show see how shit play out online every time so for you men and female that decide to enter the chat there's no mercy I ain't deleting shit an everything I said is factual welcome to the circus."
Chrisean entered the conversation and claimed Blueface was making up the allegations that she slept with Offset, writing, "U just crashing out making up shit."
Blueface then reiterated that Chrisean slept with Offset by providing the alleged date and time the hook-up happened.
"So you ain't fuck cardi husband November 10th at 4am at their house in LA… I'm making this up ?," Blueface wrote.
Blueface's allegations arrived after Cardi B stopped following Offset on Instagram, which led many to believe the two were going through something serious. Cardi took to her IG with a cryptic post highlighting how she needed to focus on herself.
"You know when you just out grow relationships," wrote Cardi on her Instagram Stories. "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings…I gotta put myself first," she added.