Blueface Says He Took a DNA Test That Proves He's Not the Father of Baby With Chrisean Rock: 'Thank You Jesus'

“Tell me why I snook an swab this baby dna test results came in….iam not the father smh 🤦‍♂️ it’s a bitter sweat feeling cus I was coming around to it but definitely in my best interest 🙏🏽 thank you Jesus 😊,” he wrote on X Saturday morning. “I can’t even pretend like im not happy as hell.”

Despite previously refuting the possibility of being Chrisean Jr.'s father, Blueface had previously referred to the child in question as his son, per messages he wrote on X following an incident where Rock was seen improperly cradling the child’s head at a Walmart store.

On Monday morning, the 26-year-old rapper went live via Instagram after an incident where Rock had reportedly left the child behind with a friend named Marsh so that she could allegedly meet up with another man. When Blue caught wind of the situation, he appeared to have taken the infant from the woman and recounted the story to his followers, according to TMZ.

Rock gave birth to the baby boy on Sept. 3. Blueface shares two other children with rapper Jaidyn Alexis.