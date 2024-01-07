Blueface Owes $1.3 Million In Interest Over Damages Related to Strip Club Shooting In Las Vegas

Blueface is facing more legal bills over his failure to pay a settlement related to a strip club shooting last year.
TMZ reports Blueface owes an additional $1.3 million in interest due to his non-compliance with the settlement agreement, which in Nov. 2022 was filed by the owner of Euphoric Gentleman's Club over the rapper's involvement in a shooting at the Las Vegas strip joint.
The initial $13,072,482 judgment has gone unpaid, as Blueface now faces a settlement totaling $14,386,164.23 due to accured interest.
Back in October, Blueface was sued by the owner of Euphoric Gentleman's Club over the incident. At the time, The Neighborhood Talk posted a message from the club's Instagram page alleging Blueface "decided to bring gang related activities to our establishment & put all of our girls out of business."
The club added that they'll "make 100% sure that [Blueface] either spends the rest of his life in prison, or he is going to pay until the day he leaves this earth.
Blueface was arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on Kentabius Traylor, who was struck in the hand. Traylor later identified the rapper as the shooter, claiming the two spoke inside the Euphoric Gentleman's Club earlier that night.
The "Thotiana" rapper later struck a plea deal, reducing his charges to battery, as well as discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. He was placed on three years probation in lieu of time behind bars.