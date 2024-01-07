Blueface Owes $1.3 Million In Interest Over Damages Related to Strip Club Shooting In Las Vegas

Blueface is facing more legal bills over his failure to pay a settlement related to a strip club shooting last year.

TMZ reports Blueface owes an additional $1.3 million in interest due to his non-compliance with the settlement agreement, which in Nov. 2022 was filed by the owner of Euphoric Gentleman's Club over the rapper's involvement in a shooting at the Las Vegas strip joint.

The initial $13,072,482 judgment has gone unpaid, as Blueface now faces a settlement totaling $14,386,164.23 due to accured interest.

Back in October, Blueface was sued by the owner of Euphoric Gentleman's Club over the incident. At the time, The Neighborhood Talk posted a message from the club's Instagram page alleging Blueface "decided to bring gang related activities to our establishment & put all of our girls out of business."

The club added that they'll "make 100% sure that [Blueface] either spends the rest of his life in prison, or he is going to pay until the day he leaves this earth.