Josh Kerr Breaks 27-Year Men's Mile World Record With Historic Time

Already a world 1500m champion and two-time Olympic medalist, the 28-year-old says the record is part of his push to cement himself as a British legend rather than treating this non-championship year as an "off year."

Kerr, who had publicly targeted the record months earlier, called the moment "very overwhelming" and credited his tight-knit team for staying consistent and putting in the work.

Josh Kerr shattered Hicham El Guerrouj's 27-year men’s mile world record at the London Diamond League, running 3:42.66 in front of about 60,000 fans.

Josh Kerr has etched his name into track and field history with a new world record that has stood for nearly three decades. According to ESPN, the Scottish middle-distance star set a new men's mile world record Saturday (July 18) at the Diamond League meet in London, crossing the finish line in 3:42.66. The record was previously held by Hicham El Guerrouj, whose time of 3:43.13 had remained unbeaten since 1999. With the performance, Kerr became the first man in 27 years to lower the world record in the event.

The achievement came just months after Kerr publicly announced his intention to chase the record, accomplishing the feat in front of approximately 60,000 spectators at London Stadium. "It's very overwhelming with the amount of hype [I created]," Kerr told BBC Sport after the race. "It's silly to call [the attempt] that early because there's a lot of things which can go wrong, but I am surrounded by amazing people and was able to stay consistent and put the work in." Kerr said the record was part of his broader goal of cementing his place among Britain's greatest runners. "If I am to leave my mark on this sport as a British legend, following in the footsteps of the legends behind me, I have to put in those performances," he said. "Those performances take every single part of you, every single part of your team. The amount of work behind the scenes is incredible. Today it was a performance I was able to bring out — I just hoped it would be a little bit faster!"