The Best Movies Streaming on Apple TV+ Right Now

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans

Runtime: 1hr 36min

Rating: R

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% (Critics), 50% (Audience)

Sofia Coppola’s latest film Priscilla is just hitting theaters, but if you’d prefer to stay in your house as the colder weather begins this November, On the Rocks can cure what ails you. The story follows Rashida Jones as a young mother who doubts her husband’s (Marlon Wayans) faithfulness. In order to get to the bottom of the matter, she teams up with her father (Bill Murray) who helps her stake out her spouse. With such an all-star cast, it’s probably no surprise that the actors carry the heart of this film, which is both bittersweet and comedic. As a director, Coppola lets you coast through the film’s breezy hour-and-a-half runtime, rather than rush you from plot point to plot point. Even if you aren’t normally one to go for romantic films, Bill Murray and Rashida Jones’ chemistry as a father and daughter in On the Rocks make this worth a watch.