Chris Evans Suggests He Wants to Work Less: 'I'd Like to Just Smoke a Joint, Put on Some Music'

Chris Evans wants to slow things down a little.
In an interview with Zach Baron for GQ, the 42-year-old Captain America actor suggested that he's eager to pursue other interests as he gets older. "Ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests," shared Evans, who admitted he would "maybe" consider returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe but not if it feels like "a cash grab" or fails to live up to his own expectations. "Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”
Evans made appearances as Steve Rogers in 11 different Marvel movies, seven of which he was in a leading role. More recently he's appeared in Netflix's The Gray Man, and the Apple TV+ action-comedy Ghosted, a reunion with his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas.
“I like autonomous things. I’d like to just smoke a joint, put on some music, and like, get into pottery," he continued. "You know what I mean? Seth Rogen, what he’s doing. It’s good for you, man. You just go to your workshop and make something. And how satisfying, how simple, how quotidian. I love acting, but you can’t act alone. I chose a profession that requires not just a lot of different artists, but it requires an audience.” Rogen, a noted marijuana aficionado, has gotten into pottery in the last few years.
Evans still has two major movie projects on the horizon, so he won't be taking a step back from acting time soon. First, he'll star opposite Emily Blunt in the Netflix crime drama Pain Hustlers, which he said provided him with "a really fun role," and then he'll appear in the Christmas-set action-adventure movie Red One with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "I’ve just been looking for a Christmas movie my whole career," he said of Red One.
He'll also reprise his role as Lucas Lee from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in the upcoming Netflix animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The show is set to debut on Nov. 17, 2023, and features the return of the entire cast from the live-action film.