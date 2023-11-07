Jeremy Allen White once got verbally flipped off by some 'Marvel-y' executives. In a new British GQ interview, published Tuesday, The Bear star recalled encountering British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed, who straightforwardly asked White when he planned on joining the Marvel Universe.

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” White told British GQ. “I think I played it all wrong.”

According to the actor, he wanted the studio's execs to convince him why he should come on board. ‘Tell me about why should I do your movie,’” he said while folding his arms and leaning back in front of GQ journalist Cam Wolf.

The gesture rubbed the execs the wrong way. They were like, ‘Fuck you,’” White said. “And I was like, ‘Right on.’”

White also shared his doubts about being a part of any superhero movie. “I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place,” he said. However, the actor gave the film genre some credit, adding, “They get really good filmmakers to do those movies, and obviously, they get really good actors to do those movies.”

Thankfully, White won't have to join the MCU any time soon, as The Bear has been renewed for a third season on FX.