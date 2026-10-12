Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Reveals She Discovered Dylan Wolf While 'Bawling My Eyes Out' Amid Jelly Roll Split

A Netflix reality show, an Instagram follow and a last-minute flight to Nashville led to a Fourth of July kiss at Jelly Roll's bar.

Bunnie Xo Reveals How She and Dylan Wolf Met
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CMT | Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Bunnie Xo says she discovered Dylan Wolf on Calabasas Confidential while crying over her divorce from Jelly Roll, then followed the 24-year-old reality star on social media.
  • Their awkward Instagram flirting led Wolf to book a last-minute flight to Nashville, where they shared their first kiss under Fourth of July fireworks after Bunnie had filed for divorce.
  • After severe heartbreak left her needing IVs and surviving on baby food, Bunnie now says Wolf reciprocates her love and has made her “happier than I’ve ever been.”

Bunnie Xo was crying on her couch over her divorce from Jelly Roll when she spotted Dylan Wolf on television. Now, the man she discovered during one of her lowest moments is apparently making her happier than ever.

The 46-year-old Dumb Blonde host revealed how she met the 24-year-old Calabasas Confidential star on the Oct. 10 episode of her podcast, saying their relationship began with an Instagram follow, some painfully awkward flirting, and a last-minute flight to Nashville.

"I was going through a very traumatic time in my life," Bunnie recalled. "I was sitting on the couch, and I was bawling my eyes out."

Then Calabasas Confidential appeared on her television.

"I want to meet this dude," she remembered thinking.

She followed Wolf on Instagram and TikTok, and he immediately followed back. Although he thought she was attractive, Wolf initially assumed she was still married to Jelly Roll because their separation hadn't become public.

That distinction mattered to Bunnie, who addressed rumors that their relationship began before her marriage ended.

"I never even met him until way after the divorce was filed," she insisted.

Wolf eventually messaged her about appearing on Dumb Blonde, but scheduling complications stalled their meeting. Once Bunnie's divorce became public, the conversation turned flirtatious.

When Wolf asked whether his message was among the few she'd answered, Bunnie replied, "No, but you could try again."

He responded with a heart emoji.

Eventually, Bunnie told him, "You don't have to do the podcast to come and see me."

Still, nothing happened until a July 3 phone call prompted Wolf to book a 6 a.m. flight to Nashville. Hours later, they shared their first kiss beneath the Fourth of July fireworks at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville bar.

But the backstory makes that whirlwind romance considerably more complicated.

Bunnie previously revealed that her divorce left her so devastated that she could barely eat. On Jenna Bush Hager's Open Book podcast, she said she needed help from her team just to get through the heartbreak.

"There [were] moments when my team had to pick me up off the floor and give me IVs," she said. "Because I wasn't eating. I was eating baby food to get by. I lost 20 pounds."

She even joked, "Heartbreak, man, it's the best freaking diet."

The collapse came after nearly 10 years of marriage and an emotionally grueling IVF journey during which Bunnie and Jelly Roll lost four embryos. The former couple finalized their divorce in July but maintained that they remained best friends and still intended to have a child together.

Jelly Roll also publicly denied cheating allegations, telling concertgoers, "Nobody cheated on nobody."

Meanwhile, Bunnie initially insisted that her Fourth of July kiss with Wolf didn't mean she was ready for another relationship.

"There's an ice box where my heart used to be," she declared in July.

Three months later, her position has changed dramatically.

"For the first time in my life, the love that I give out is being reciprocated," Bunnie said during the new podcast episode. "I'm in heaven, and I'm happier than I've ever been."

She also rejected suggestions that her newfound happiness meant her marriage to Jelly Roll had been fake.

"People change and people evolve through the years," she explained, acknowledging that relationships can deteriorate over time.

When critics questioned whether Wolf was genuinely interested in her, he offered a much shorter response.

"That's my baby," he said.

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