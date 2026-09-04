Bunnie Xo Says Jelly Roll Divorce Left Her Living on Baby Food and IVs

Despite finalizing their split in July, Bunnie and Jelly Roll deny cheating, remain best friends and still plan to have a baby together and co-parent.

She said her upbeat public moves—including buying a Rolls-Royce, planning a return to college and kissing Dylan Wolf—masked the pain she chose not to share on social media.

Bunnie Xo said her divorce from Jelly Roll shattered her emotionally, leaving her reliant on baby food and IV fluids as she lost 20 pounds.

Bunnie Xo's "healing era" started with a 20-pound weight loss, IV fluids, and baby food. Months after her divorce from Jelly Roll turned into a very public summer of new cars, Hollywood meetings and headline-making kisses, the Dumb Blonde host is revealing just how badly the breakup initially wrecked her behind closed doors. "There [were] moments when my team had to pick me up off the floor and give me IVs," Bunnie told Jenna Bush Hager on the TODAY Show’s Open Book podcast. "Because I wasn't eating. I was eating baby food to get by. I lost 20 pounds."

She maintained that she wasn't dating Wolf—or anyone else—adding, "There's an ice box where my heart used to be." Apparently, that ice box took some time to build. Bunnie told Hager that people may have mistaken her refusal to publicly fall apart for proof that she wasn't devastated by the divorce. She said she made a conscious decision years ago not to film herself crying for social media. "I don't want people to think like I'm just out here acting like nothing doesn't hurt," she said. "Yeah, it hurt." The heartbreak also landed on top of an already grueling few years. Bunnie previously revealed that she and Jelly Roll lost four embryos during IVF, an experience she said "wrecked" her emotionally, spiritually, and physically. She was also body-shamed over IVF-related weight gain, with commenters comparing her size to her husband's.