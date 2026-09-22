Bunnie Xo Defends Dylan Wolf Romance: ‘He Gave Me My Smile Back’

Bunnie and Jelly Roll deny cheating ended their marriage, remain close, and still plan to have a child together after losing four embryos during IVF.

The 46-year-old host said her divorce from Jelly Roll left her 20 pounds lighter, surviving on baby food and needing IV fluids as she struggled with heartbreak.

Bunnie Xo defended her relationship with Dylan Wolf, saying the 24-year-old “gave me my smile back” as they shared a playful Waffle House date.

Bunnie Xo says Dylan Wolf "gave me my smile back" after a divorce from Jelly Roll that she recently revealed left her surviving on baby food and IV fluids. Two months after Bunnie and the 24-year-old Calabasas Confidential star were caught kissing under Fourth of July fireworks, they're still spending time together—and she's stopped worrying about what anyone thinks. The 46-year-old Dumb Blonde host shared a TikTok of the pair getting cozy during Wolf's first trip to Waffle House. In the clip, Wolf feeds Bunnie bites of his chocolate chip pancake, jokingly pulls the fork away as she tries to take another bite, and gets a playful shove in return. "Hey guys, I'm having fun & he gave me my smile back," Bunnie wrote in the comments. "Ya girl is living her best life — let meeeee k thanks byeeeee."

That "smile" carries considerably more weight after what Bunnie recently revealed about the first weeks of her split from Jelly Roll. Speaking with Jenna Bush Hager on the Open Book podcast, Bunnie said the end of her nearly decade-long marriage left her unable to properly eat and 20 pounds lighter. "There [were] moments when my team had to pick me up off the floor and give me IVs," she said. "Because I wasn't eating. I was eating baby food to get by." She summed it up with some gallows humor: "Heartbreak, man, it's the best freaking diet." That's a long way from pancakes at Waffle House.

Bunnie and Wolf first set the internet off on July 4 when they were filmed making out in the VIP section of Goodnight Nashville—the bar owned by Jelly Roll. Bunnie initially pumped the brakes on talk that she'd found her next boyfriend. "So what I got kissed under the f*cking fireworks?" she later said on Dumb Blonde. "I hope I get kissed under f*cking 10 more fireworks shows." At the time, she insisted she wasn't dating anybody and memorably declared, "There's an ice box where my heart used to be." Wolf wasn't nearly as reserved. Asked about their 22-year age difference, the self-described Malibu cowboy joked, "Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars and rabbits." He also said he cared about Bunnie while recognizing that she was navigating a difficult breakup. "I love Bunnie. She's great," Wolf said in July. "She's got a lot going on right now but I'm here for her."