Seth Rogen Makes Surprise Cameo During Madonna and Charli XCX's VMAs Performance

Madonna had a huge presence at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, and during her performance opening the show, she was joined onstage by several high-profile cameos.

During her cameo-filled performance, she brought out several special guests to coincide with her elaborate stage design. Alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Julia Garner, Sombr, and Debi Mazar, the performance also featured a surprising cameo from Seth Rogen, who was seen smoking in the back wearing a leather jacket. He later joined Madonna in the foreground, going shoulder to shoulder with her with a joint still in his mouth.