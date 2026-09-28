Seth Rogen Makes Surprise Cameo During Madonna and Charli XCX's VMAs Performance

Madonna had a huge presence at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, and during her performance opening the show, she was joined onstage by several high-profile cameos.
During her cameo-filled performance, she brought out several special guests to coincide with her elaborate stage design. Alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Julia Garner, Sombr, and Debi Mazar, the performance also featured a surprising cameo from Seth Rogen, who was seen smoking in the back wearing a leather jacket. He later joined Madonna in the foreground, going shoulder to shoulder with her with a joint still in his mouth.
At the VMAs, Madonna also picked up seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter, Best Album for Confessions II, and Best Cinematography for the album’s accompanying film.
Check out clips from the performance above.