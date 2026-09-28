Style

Madonna Won Artist of the Year at the VMAs in Nearly $3 Million of Leviev Diamonds

Madonna also won awards for Best Collaboration, Best Dance, Best Long Form Video, Best Album, Best Choreography, and Best Cinematography.

Madonna performs at TSX Stage in Times Square on June 4, 2026 in New York City.
XNY/Star Max via Getty Images

Madonna picked up seven awards at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, and she did so decked out in $2.8 million of Leviev diamonds.

While appearing at the MTV VMAs, during which she also delivered a cameo-filled performance, Madonna impressed with an outfit that was complemented by Leviev’s Station diamond necklace with a total carat weight of 115.03. Alongside the award for Artist of the Year, she also picked up six other awards, including Best Collaboration for “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter, Best Album for Confessions II, and Best Cinematography for the album’s accompanying film.

Watch her full acceptance speech for Artist of the Year above.

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