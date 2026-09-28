Madonna Won Artist of the Year at the VMAs in Nearly $3 Million of Leviev Diamonds

Madonna picked up seven awards at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, and she did so decked out in $2.8 million of Leviev diamonds.

While appearing at the MTV VMAs, during which she also delivered a cameo-filled performance, Madonna impressed with an outfit that was complemented by Leviev’s Station diamond necklace with a total carat weight of 115.03. Alongside the award for Artist of the Year, she also picked up six other awards, including Best Collaboration for “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter, Best Album for Confessions II, and Best Cinematography for the album’s accompanying film.