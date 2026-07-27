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Seth Rogen's Advice to Streamer Who Crashed His and Jonah Hill’s Shoot: 'Don't F*ck With People'

"No, we're working," Rogen initially told the streamer.

Seth Rogen at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event, wearing glasses and a brown suit, standing against a red backdrop with the foundation's logo.
Image via Getty/Araya Doheny/SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Today in unfortunate examples of someone failing to read the room, thus inundating the world with copious levels of cringe, we have a clip of a streamer interrupting an active shoot featuring Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill.

As seen below, streamer Yung Mooch continued to make efforts to get remarks from the two stars on camera despite being informed that they were indeed smack dab in the middle of a production.

To be clear, there was nothing even remotely covert or otherwise easy to miss regarding the production, as cameras and crew were clearly visible everywhere; furthermore, a crew member also politely interjected in an effort to get Mooch out of the shot, albeit unsuccessfully.

“No, we’re working,” Rogen said at one point.

Mooch, however, ignored this, instead opting to put a mic in Hill’s face to ask for advice for “anybody trying to make it in LA.” While Hill obliged, Rogen was initially (and understandably) more firm in his response.

“I would say, don’t fuck with people as they’re trying to make their show,” he told the streamer. “That’s probably not a good idea. … That’s the best advice I could give.”

Still, Mooch continued to press Rogen, who reluctantly tossed out another answer to the prompt (“Be yourself”) before the moment finally came to an end.

Speculation is that Rogen and Hill were shooting for Apple TV’s The Studio, though that hasn’t been directly confirmed. Regardless of the nature of the production, simply waltzing into a shoot with your own camera in tow and proceeding to insist upon actors shifting their focus to you is not a good look.

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