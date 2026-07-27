Seth Rogen's Advice to Streamer Who Crashed His and Jonah Hill’s Shoot: 'Don't F*ck With People'

Today in unfortunate examples of someone failing to read the room, thus inundating the world with copious levels of cringe, we have a clip of a streamer interrupting an active shoot featuring Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill.

As seen below, streamer Yung Mooch continued to make efforts to get remarks from the two stars on camera despite being informed that they were indeed smack dab in the middle of a production.

To be clear, there was nothing even remotely covert or otherwise easy to miss regarding the production, as cameras and crew were clearly visible everywhere; furthermore, a crew member also politely interjected in an effort to get Mooch out of the shot, albeit unsuccessfully.