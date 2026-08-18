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DJ Envy Recalls His Son Thanking Jalen Brunson’s Father for Having Him

Charlamagne could not stop cracking jokes about DJ Envy's kid telling Jalen Brunson's dad, "Thank you for making him."

Three people posing together; two men and a woman, all wearing stylish jackets. The man on the left wears a cap.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

During The Breakfast Club on Monday (Aug. 17), DJ Envy had Charlamagne Tha God cracking up after he revealed what his son, Logan, said to Jalen Brunson’s father, Rick, at a recent birthday party for Fat Joe at Radio City Music Hall.

Envy recalled that the party had several high-profile guests—including Teyana Taylor and Jadakiss, among others—and that he also brought his children, Madison and Logan, along to the outing. At one point, Envy shared that the New York Knicks MVP was in attendance alongside his father Rick Brunson. “My son was like, ‘Yo, if you need anything at this bar, you tell me…’ ‘Cause they was like, you know, just so excited,” Envy revealed. “They went to the pops, too. They was like, ‘Thank you for making him.’”

Charlamagne found the admission hilarious, saying, “Hey, yo, Logan, don’t ever let me hear about going up to a basketball player talking about, ‘Yo, thank you for your meat.’”Envy countered, “He didn’t say, ‘Thank you for your meat,’” but Charlamagne reiterated, “That’s essentially what he said… I don’t see why Logan would say that… Don’t be like your daddy, Logan.”

Brunson became an NBA Champion for the first time this year when he helped the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals, where he also picked up the award for NBA Finals MVP. Needless to say, the New Jersey-born NBA star has become an NYC hero thanks to his performance with the team this year, so as Envy pointed out, he was getting a lot of attention at the party and plenty of people were asking to get him a drink.

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