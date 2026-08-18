DJ Envy Recalls His Son Thanking Jalen Brunson’s Father for Having Him

During The Breakfast Club on Monday (Aug. 17), DJ Envy had Charlamagne Tha God cracking up after he revealed what his son, Logan, said to Jalen Brunson’s father, Rick, at a recent birthday party for Fat Joe at Radio City Music Hall.

Envy recalled that the party had several high-profile guests—including Teyana Taylor and Jadakiss, among others—and that he also brought his children, Madison and Logan, along to the outing. At one point, Envy shared that the New York Knicks MVP was in attendance alongside his father Rick Brunson. “My son was like, ‘Yo, if you need anything at this bar, you tell me…’ ‘Cause they was like, you know, just so excited,” Envy revealed. “They went to the pops, too. They was like, ‘Thank you for making him.’”

Charlamagne found the admission hilarious, saying, “Hey, yo, Logan, don’t ever let me hear about going up to a basketball player talking about, ‘Yo, thank you for your meat.’”Envy countered, “He didn’t say, ‘Thank you for your meat,’” but Charlamagne reiterated, “That’s essentially what he said… I don’t see why Logan would say that… Don’t be like your daddy, Logan.”