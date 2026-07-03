DJ Envy

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Split image. Left: Jess Hilarious with braided hair and a gold dress. Right: Loren LoRosa with short hair and a green outfit. Both women are wearing earrings.
Pop Culture

Jess Hilarious Says Her ‘Anger’ Toward Loren LoRosa Was ‘Misplaced’: ‘I Felt Betrayed’

In 2025, Hilarious went on a heated rant about her 'Breakfast Club' co-hosts after returning from maternity leave, feeling like she was being replaced by LoRosa.

Alex Ocho46 days ago
Three people on stage, one holding a microphone. The person in the center wears sunglasses and a green jacket.
Pop Culture

‘The Breakfast Club’ Will Become Netflix’s First Daily Live Show

Netflix previously added episodes after its radio broadcast. Soon, viewers can tune in live every weekday on the platform.

Alex Ocho58 days ago
Nicole Curtis with long blonde hair and glasses speaking into a microphone, wearing a plaid shirt. Background features colorful artwork.
Pop Culture

Fired HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Addresses Use of N-Word, Says It Was an Accident

The former 'Rehab Addict' star addressed a leaked video clip of her blurting out "Oh, fart n****r" during a renovation project.

Alex Ocho128 days ago
Charlamagne Tha God wearing a black cap, smiling, and J. Cole in a red shirt, performing on stage.
Music

Charlamagne Says the ‘Big 3’ Era Is Over After J. Cole Bowed Out, Names Kendrick Lamar Rap’s No. 1

On 'The Breakfast Club,' Charlamagne breaks down why the Drake-Kendrick-Cole “Big 3” debate no longer holds up and why Kendrick sits alone at the top.

Mark Elibert177 days ago
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(L-R) Remy Ma and Papoose.
Music

Papoose Denies Cheating Rumors Amid Remy Ma Divorce: 'Y'all Got to Stop'

Despite their differences, Pap said he wishes his ex-wife nothing but the best.

tara mahadevan210 days ago
Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious
Pop Culture

'The Breakfast Club' and Other iHeartRadio Podcasts Are Moving to Netflix

Over 15 iHeartMedia video podcasts, including 'The Breakfast Club' and 'Joe and Jada,' will stream exclusively on Netflix starting early 2026.

tara mahadevan213 days ago
Kehlani in a stylish black outfit stands in front of a backdrop with "GIVE HER FLOWERS" in bold, colorful letters.
Music

Kehlani Says She Received 'Highly Organized' Death Threats Amid Public Support for Palestine

"I think it’s important that other artists see that I’ve been able to thrive after all those things happen," Kehlani says.

Trace William Cowen222 days ago
DJ Envy on the left, wearing a printed hoodie, and Dame Dash on the right, in a "CEO" hoodie and sunglasses, outdoors.
Music

DJ Envy Says Dame Dash Is 'Doing the Worst' Among Peers Following Chaotic 'Breakfast Club' Interview

DJ Envy said Dame Dash is struggling the most out of his peers after their fiery exchange on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Mark Elibert289 days ago
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A man in a beige suit and glasses gestures with his hands in a studio with "The Breakfast Club" sign in the background.
Music

Dame Dash Accuses Charlamagne tha God of Being Gay, Threatens to Punch Him in Volatile Interview

Dame Dash’s 'Breakfast Club' interview turned volatile with personal attacks and a direct threat toward Charlamagne.

Mark Elibert305 days ago
'The Breakfast Club' producer and co-host Loren LoRosa in a black outfit with statement earrings smiles at an event with a pink and brown backdrop.
Music

Loren LoRosa Says She Wasn’t Paid for ‘Breakfast Club’ Hosting Duties for ‘A Long Time’

LoRosa explained why she joined the show for free on various occasions.

Alex Ocho310 days ago
N3on
Pop Culture

Jess Hilarious Calls Out N3on's Chat for Leaving Racist Comments

Hilarious also said "Fuck Adin Ross" when he allegedly left a nasty comment about 'The Breakfast Club' hosts in the chat.

tara mahadevan367 days ago
Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy at an iHeartRadio event, posing with an award.
Pop Culture

Angela Yee on Her Friendship With Charlamagne and DJ Envy: ‘I Wouldn’t Say That I Miss Them'

After a 12-year run, Yee left 'The Breakfast Club' in December 2022.

Alex Ocho423 days ago
Jess Hilarious attends the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Jess Hilarious Calls Out Her 'Breakfast Club' Co-Hosts in Rant, Confronts Them on Show

The co-host of 'The Breakfast Club' did not appreciate how she was treated when she returned from maternity leave.

Joe Price486 days ago
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Wendy Williams smiling at an event, wearing a black top, with long blonde hair. Background shows a New York Women in Film & Television logo.
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Wants Out of 'Prison' Guardianship: 'System Is Broken'

"I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison," Williams said on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Trace William Cowen548 days ago
Diddy, DJ Envy
Music

DJ Envy Defends Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Case, Says People Shouldn’t ‘Convict’ Him ‘Before Hearing All of the Evidence’

The radio personality said he doesn't like how people are passing judgement before Diddy goes to trial.

Mark Elibert634 days ago

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