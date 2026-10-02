Bucky Irving has been the Buccaneers’ primary ball-carrier through three weeks, but Tampa Bay could be without the services of their lead back this Sunday against the Packers. Irving injured his glute late in this past Sunday’s 23-16 Bucs loss to the Vikings. Below, we will dish out an Irving injury update and look at his status for Tampa Bay’s Week 4 game against Green Bay. Bucky Irving fantasy football injury update: Will RB play in Week 4 against Packers?

It is likely that Irving is currently dealing with a minor glute strain. A minor glute strain typically takes 1-3 weeks to recover from. Irving was limited at Buccaneers practice this week on both Wednesday and Thursday. He was listed on the team’s injury report, but the general feeling is that he will likely play against the Packers in Week 4 on Sunday. One reason to believe that Irving will play against Green Bay is that, on Thursday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles seemingly forgot that Irving was even on the team’s injury report. Bowles was asked about Irving’s injury on Thursday, and the coach replied, “No, he’s not on the injury report.”

Bowles also downplayed Irving’s injury earlier in the week when he said that his RB would not be on the team’s injury report this week. If Irving does not play this Sunday, he will almost certainly play in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys as this is not believed to be a longterm injury. Here is a look at the Bucs’ upcoming schedule.

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Packers at Buccaneers

Week 5 Thursday, October 8: Buccaneers at Cowboys

Week 6 Sunday, October 18: Steelers at Buccaneers

Week 7 Sunday, October 25: Steelers at Panthers

Bucky Irving fantasy football stock

Irving had a fantasy football ADP of No. 34 overall at FantasyPros this summer, falling around RB21. The former Oregon Ducks star is averaging 60 rushing yards per game so far this season. This is in line with his production from last year as he averaged 58.8 rushing yards per game in 10 games in 2025. Irving burst onto the NFL scene in 2024 as he ran for 1,122 yards and 8 TDs as a rookie. He also had 392 yards receiving in 2024. So far this season, Irving has 13 catches for 61 yards. Buccaneers odds

The Buccaneers had +4500 Super Bowl odds at Fanatics Sportsbook at the start of this season. Following an 0-3 start, Tampa Bay currently has a +10000 price.

The Bucs had a win total projection of 8.5 at Fanatics entering the season. Today, their win total sits at just 6.5. Bowles’ squad now has the longest odds to win the NFC South at +400. They are +3.5 home underdogs for this Sunday’s game against the Packers.

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