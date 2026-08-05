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Kentucky Woman Allegedly Pulled AR-15 on KFC Employee Over Drive-Thru Wait

The woman was taken into custody after allegedly pulling out an AR-15-style rifle at employees during a lengthy wait.

Getty Images
Getty Images

A long wait for chicken allegedly caused a woman to pull a rifle on KFC employees in Lexington, Kentucky.

Nayda Rivera Roman, 33, has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after she allegedly aimed an AR-15-style rifle at a KFC employee in a "threatening manner" at the chain's Richmond Road location in Lexington, according to local news outlet KTAL.

The alleged confrontation occurred in May, and Roman was arrested this week.

Roman had reportedly grown impatient with the drive-thru line, got into a verbal argument with employees, and then left the line entirely. Rather than leaving the vicinity, the woman allegedly pulled into the parking lot, exited her vehicle, opened the trunk which contained the rifle, and removed it before pointing the weapon at an employee.

While no shots were fired, Roman drove off without her order.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Roman roughly two and a half months after the incident, with jail records showing she was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on or around July 27.

Investigators reportedly built their case through security camera footage from inside the restaurant, which helped identify Roman's vehicle, along with body camera footage from nearby traffic stops. A KFC employee also confirmed Roman’s identity in a police lineup.

Roman has been charged with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony under Kentucky law, which applies when a person displays extreme indifference to human life and creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury. A conviction can carry up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

It’s not the only recent incident of violence at a fast-food establishment. On Aug. 1, a shooting at an Idaho In-N-Out resulted in three fatalities and seven injured victims. The identified shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

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