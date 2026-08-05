Kentucky Woman Allegedly Pulled AR-15 on KFC Employee Over Drive-Thru Wait

A long wait for chicken allegedly caused a woman to pull a rifle on KFC employees in Lexington, Kentucky.

Nayda Rivera Roman, 33, has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after she allegedly aimed an AR-15-style rifle at a KFC employee in a "threatening manner" at the chain's Richmond Road location in Lexington, according to local news outlet KTAL.

The alleged confrontation occurred in May, and Roman was arrested this week.

Roman had reportedly grown impatient with the drive-thru line, got into a verbal argument with employees, and then left the line entirely. Rather than leaving the vicinity, the woman allegedly pulled into the parking lot, exited her vehicle, opened the trunk which contained the rifle, and removed it before pointing the weapon at an employee.

While no shots were fired, Roman drove off without her order.