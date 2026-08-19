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Blueface and Nevaeh Akira Welcome Baby Boy Johnathan Jr. After Live-Streamed Labor

The couple's son, Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr., arrived roughly a week ahead of his expected due date.

Blueface at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

Blueface welcomed his third child during a hospital livestream this week.

The L.A. rapper and reality television star and his girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr., on Tuesday night (August 18). The newborn weighed in at eight pounds.

The labor had been building since the previous night, when the couple arrived at the hospital, and the entire experience was streamed live on Kick. Before heading to the hospital, where Akira was having contractions two minutes apart and was three centimeters dilated, Blueface was dropping off his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, at the airport. Blueface and Rock share a 2-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., while the rapper has two children with his ex-girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

After the birth, which Blueface’s manager Wack 100 was also present for, returned to his stream with a camera on Nevaeh holding their son, asking her to reveal the name to fans. Nevaeh would later make it official on Instagram with the post that read, "Johnathan Porter Jr is born."

Johnathan Jr. arrived roughly five days ahead of the August 24 due date Nevaeh had shared in July. The couple had announced the pregnancy in a Twitch livestream in February, with Blueface revealing a positive test on camera and kissing Nevaeh's stomach.

In the weeks before welcoming their first child together, Blueface admitted to cheating on Nevaeh with Chrisean Rock. While the “Thotiana” artist apologized for the affair, he claims not to have “intentions to cheat. Days later, Rock would fight an alleged friend of Nevaeh as Blueface looked on. The on-and-off couple began dating in 2020 after meeting on former Zeus show Blue Girls Club and would costar on reality TV series Crazy In Love.

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