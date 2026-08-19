Blueface and Nevaeh Akira Welcome Baby Boy Johnathan Jr. After Live-Streamed Labor

Blueface welcomed his third child during a hospital livestream this week.

The L.A. rapper and reality television star and his girlfriend, Nevaeh Akira, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr., on Tuesday night (August 18). The newborn weighed in at eight pounds.

The labor had been building since the previous night, when the couple arrived at the hospital, and the entire experience was streamed live on Kick. Before heading to the hospital, where Akira was having contractions two minutes apart and was three centimeters dilated, Blueface was dropping off his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, at the airport. Blueface and Rock share a 2-year-old son, Chrisean Jr., while the rapper has two children with his ex-girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis.

After the birth, which Blueface’s manager Wack 100 was also present for, returned to his stream with a camera on Nevaeh holding their son, asking her to reveal the name to fans. Nevaeh would later make it official on Instagram with the post that read, "Johnathan Porter Jr is born."