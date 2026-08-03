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Martha Reeves’ National Anthem Performance at Women’s Pro Baseball Game Goes Viral

The Motown legend helped launch the Women's Pro Baseball League's historic first game.

Martha Reeves with curly hair sings into a microphone at a stadium event, wearing a dark suit with floral embroidery.
(Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

The Women's Pro Baseball League made history Saturday by playing its inaugural game, but the league's first national anthem performance quickly became one of the day's biggest talking points.

Before the first pitch, Motown legend Martha Reeves took the field alongside two backup singers to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" as part of the league's opening ceremony. While the performance helped usher in a landmark moment for women's professional baseball, it also sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

Videos from the ceremony spread rapidly online, with many viewers comparing the rendition to Fergie's infamous 2018 NBA All-Star Game performance. One viral post, viewed nearly 2 million times, joked, "Fergie genuinely might be dethroned after this. Like when I first tuned in I could not believe this was happening. And the cuts to the players and audience trying to keep it together was KILLING me."

Much of the online conversation centered on the broadcast's reaction shots. Cameras repeatedly cut to players and fans in the stands, with several appearing to smile, cover their mouths, or struggle to maintain a straight face as the anthem continued.

Reeves, best known as the voice behind classics including "Heat Wave" and "Dancing in the Street," is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee as a member of Martha and the Vandellas. She recently appeared on TMZ Live alongside her manager and co-producer Chris Roe to discuss her return to music and upcoming projects.

Despite the mixed reactions surrounding the anthem, the Women's Pro Baseball League accomplished a significant milestone with its inaugural game, creating a new professional platform for women in baseball.

Check out more reactions to Reeves’ performance of the National Anthem below.

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