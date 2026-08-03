Martha Reeves’ National Anthem Performance at Women’s Pro Baseball Game Goes Viral

The Women's Pro Baseball League made history Saturday by playing its inaugural game, but the league's first national anthem performance quickly became one of the day's biggest talking points.

Before the first pitch, Motown legend Martha Reeves took the field alongside two backup singers to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" as part of the league's opening ceremony. While the performance helped usher in a landmark moment for women's professional baseball, it also sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

Videos from the ceremony spread rapidly online, with many viewers comparing the rendition to Fergie's infamous 2018 NBA All-Star Game performance. One viral post, viewed nearly 2 million times, joked, "Fergie genuinely might be dethroned after this. Like when I first tuned in I could not believe this was happening. And the cuts to the players and audience trying to keep it together was KILLING me."