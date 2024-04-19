As one would guess, it pays to be Spidey.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Zendaya, star of this month’s Luca Guadagnino joint Challengers, was asked if she had ever gotten a speeding ticket. She hasn’t, as it turns out, though there was a close call once on the way to a spin class.

"I’ve gotten close," the recent Dune Part Two star said around 10 minutes into the video below. "Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother. I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class, because I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast, we were running late. They recognized that he was Spider-Man and, um, we were fine. We got a warning and everything was okay."