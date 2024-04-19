Zendaya Says Tom Holland Dodged Speeding Ticket Because ‘They Recognized That He Was Spider-Man’

This month, Zendaya stars in the acclaimed tennis drama 'Challengers.'

Apr 19, 2024
As one would guess, it pays to be Spidey.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Zendaya, star of this month’s Luca Guadagnino joint Challengers, was asked if she had ever gotten a speeding ticket. She hasn’t, as it turns out, though there was a close call once on the way to a spin class.

"I’ve gotten close," the recent Dune Part Two star said around 10 minutes into the video below. "Tom and I were rushing to a spin class with my mother. I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class, because I don’t do that. But we were going a little fast, we were running late. They recognized that he was Spider-Man and, um, we were fine. We got a warning and everything was okay."

From there, Zendaya was asked whether she opts to kill or release spiders when they find their way inside. She also shouted out Interstellar as one of her favorite films, as well as enlisted the audience’s input on the idiocy of daylight saving time.

See more above.

Challengers, also starring Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, is out April 26. The Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-scored drama has garnered overwhelmingly glowing reviews ahead of its release, which comes not long after Euphoria fans were informed that the wait for a planned third season would be even longer than originally expected.

