Emma Roberts on ‘Nepo Baby’ Criticism Unfairly Targeting Women: ‘Why Is No One Calling Out George Clooney?’

Emma Roberts sees one major double standard when it comes to “nepo babies.”

The 33-year-old actress made an appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast on Tuesday, where she pointed out that the criticism against Hollywood nepotism unfairly affects young women compared to men.

The American Horror Story actress cited Legally Blonde as one of her favorite movies at the nine-minute mark of the episode. Roberts said she looked up to Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods as someone who had to defy people’s expectations and preconceived notions, much like Roberts feels she has had to do in her own career.

“I think as a young woman and growing up, I've felt that way before, where it's like people think you're one thing and won't give you a chance to be something else,” said Roberts, who made her acting debut at age 10 in Johnny Depp’s 2001 film, Blow.